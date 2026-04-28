Mann A 'Traitor' If Switching Parties Is Betrayal: Punjab BJP Working Chief​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been speaking on every issue but has maintained silence on allegations made by Raghav Chadha and other leaders accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of compromising its principles and being corrupt, said BJP's working state President Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday.​

Sharma also hit back at the Aam Aadmi Party for calling Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament“traitors”.​

He told the media here that those being labelled as traitors“are known for their hard work and achievements and have brought global recognition to Punjab and Punjabis”.​

In this context, he mentioned prominent names like Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, highlighting their contributions in industry, education, sports, and social service, respectively.​

The Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker further said that if changing parties is considered betrayal, then Bhagwant Mann himself is a traitor for having switched parties.​

He said that members of his Cabinet, who came from other parties, including Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Lal Chand Kataruchak, would also fall under the same category.​

Similarly, those who joined the Aam Aadmi Party from other parties and contested Assembly by-elections, like Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, Ishank Kumar, and Mohinder Bhagat, would also be termed as“traitors”.​

Several Aam Aadmi Party founders and senior leaders, such as Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Kumar Vishwas, and Alka Lamba, had raised serious questions about Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the party's policies, and its credibility while leaving the party.​

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the same concerns“are now being raised by Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament, but no response has been given so far”.​

He said the Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Mann should respond to the allegations against it and clarify their position before the people of Punjab.​