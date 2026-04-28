Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) Files Seven Provisional Patents Positioning Restore.Earth As The Physical Truth Layer Beneath The AI Economy

ASTATULA, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) today announced the filing of seven new U.S. provisional patent applications - P-170 through P-176 - bringing its total co-pending portfolio to 176 applications. These filings complete the intelligence and compute layers of the company's GPS-confirmed, AI-verified physical truth platform powered by SGTM technology.

▶ To Watch the Full Video Announcement, Click Here There are more than 4,700 composting facilities operating across the United States. The entire U.S. waste sector has fewer than 30 projects registered on Verra's global carbon registry - and almost none involve composting diversion. The story is the same across recycling, regenerative agriculture, habitat restoration, and conservation. The market was built for these industries. The intention was always that the people doing real physical work in the field would be rewarded for it. But the verification barrier - the cost, the complexity, the 12-to-18-month audit cycle - has kept the overwhelming majority of the companies that deserve access from ever getting it. Not because the work wasn't real. Because nobody built the system to prove it. Sustainable Green Team did not start as a technology company. It started doing the work - environmental services, land clearing, storm debris recovery, ground-level restoration contracting. That operational experience exposed the same problem everywhere it looked: real work being done, real impact being created, and no independent way to prove it. Every invoice, certification, and compliance report across every industry runs on unverified trust. The market rewards the document. It rarely sees the physical reality behind it. So SGTM built the system to close that gap. Over four years of development, across more than 16,000 development hours and 850,000+ lines of proprietary production code, the Company built a GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced verification platform that proves physical events actually occurred - before reports are filed, payments are made, or credits are issued. The verification foundation had to come first. These seven filings are what that foundation now makes possible. Key Innovations (P-170 – P-176) P-170 – RestoreIntelligenceTM (64/049,931): This is the memory. RestoreIntelligence is the first AI system in history that can only learn from things that physically happened - verified on the ground, confirmed by GPS, cross-referenced by satellite. When it answers a question, every fact it delivers traces back to a real, verified physical event, not a document someone wrote about one. For the composting operator, the recycler, the conservation team - this means their work is finally remembered with proof attached.

(64/049,931): This is the memory. RestoreIntelligence is the first AI system in history that can only learn from things that physically happened - verified on the ground, confirmed by GPS, cross-referenced by satellite. When it answers a question, every fact it delivers traces back to a real, verified physical event, not a document someone wrote about one. For the composting operator, the recycler, the conservation team - this means their work is finally remembered with proof attached. P-171 – RestoreIQTM (64/049,932): This is the brain that gets smarter every single day without anyone touching it. Most AI systems need engineers to retrain them to improve. RestoreIQ improves automatically every time a new verified physical event enters the platform. The more work gets verified, the smarter it gets. The longer it runs, the wider the advantage becomes - for every operator, every industry, every domain on the platform.

(64/049,932): This is the brain that gets smarter every single day without anyone touching it. Most AI systems need engineers to retrain them to improve. RestoreIQ improves automatically every time a new verified physical event enters the platform. The more work gets verified, the smarter it gets. The longer it runs, the wider the advantage becomes - for every operator, every industry, every domain on the platform. P-172 – PredictiveRestoreTM (64/049,959): This is the ability to see around the corner. PredictiveRestore identifies what is going to happen before any satellite detects it, before any report is filed, before any agency is alerted. Wildfire risk before the flame appears. Infrastructure stress before it becomes failure. A fraudulent claim before it is submitted. For the first time, the intelligence arrives before the problem does.

(64/049,959): This is the ability to see around the corner. PredictiveRestore identifies what is going to happen before any satellite detects it, before any report is filed, before any agency is alerted. Wildfire risk before the flame appears. Infrastructure stress before it becomes failure. A fraudulent claim before it is submitted. For the first time, the intelligence arrives before the problem does. P-173 – Personalization EngineTM (64/049,938): This is the right answer for the right person. A composting facility operator, a federal investigator, a carbon credit analyst, and a conservation ambassador all ask different questions and need different answers - even from the same verified data. The Personalization Engine delivers intelligence calibrated to who is asking, what they are authorized to see, and what they actually need to make their next decision. One platform. Every user served correctly.

(64/049,938): This is the right answer for the right person. A composting facility operator, a federal investigator, a carbon credit analyst, and a conservation ambassador all ask different questions and need different answers - even from the same verified data. The Personalization Engine delivers intelligence calibrated to who is asking, what they are authorized to see, and what they actually need to make their next decision. One platform. Every user served correctly. P-174 – Intelligence SynthesisTM (64/049,943): This is the open door. Every AI system in the world - from enterprise platforms to autonomous agents - can now connect to verified physical truth through a single integration point. The Model Context Protocol standard now exceeds 97 million monthly downloads across every major AI platform. P-174 positions as the physical truth layer beneath the AI economy - the infrastructure that answers the question every AI agent eventually has to ask: did this actually happen?

(64/049,943): This is the open door. Every AI system in the world - from enterprise platforms to autonomous agents - can now connect to verified physical truth through a single integration point. The Model Context Protocol standard now exceeds 97 million monthly downloads across every major AI platform. P-174 positions as the physical truth layer beneath the AI economy - the infrastructure that answers the question every AI agent eventually has to ask: did this actually happen? P-175 – Architect IntelligenceTM (64/049,946): This is the boardroom. Executives, boards of directors, and legal teams can now use AI to make major decisions with both the documentation required for oversight and the privacy protection required for privilege. P-175 resolves a structural tension no prior AI deployment has solved - giving decision-makers the ability to think freely, act on verified truth, and stand behind every decision they make.

(64/049,946): This is the boardroom. Executives, boards of directors, and legal teams can now use AI to make major decisions with both the documentation required for oversight and the privacy protection required for privilege. P-175 resolves a structural tension no prior AI deployment has solved - giving decision-makers the ability to think freely, act on verified truth, and stand behind every decision they make. P-176 – RestoreGridTM (64/049,950): This is the engine room. RestoreGrid combines on-site power generation, GPU compute capacity, and physical truth verification in a single deployable infrastructure unit. It is designed for the AI economy's rapidly growing compute demand - with verification built into the infrastructure layer itself, not bolted on afterward. This completes the stack from the farmer in the field all the way to the compute infrastructure powering the platform.

“ We didn't start as a technology company. We started doing the work - in the field, on the ground. And everywhere we looked, we saw the same problem. Real work being done. Real impact being created. And no way to prove it. There are more than 4,700 composting facilities in America. Fewer than 30 have ever successfully registered a carbon project. Not because the work wasn't real. Because nobody built the system to see around the corner and verify it. That's what we built. And these seven patents are what that foundation now makes possible - for the composter, the farmer, the recycler, and every institution that needs to make decisions based on truth. ” - Tony Raynor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) is the developer and sole owner of the world's first Physical Truth Infrastructure - a GPS-confirmed, AI-verified, satellite-cross-referenced physical event verification system spanning 13 institutional domains with a total addressable market exceeding $47 trillion across 195 nations. The Company holds 176 pending U.S. patent applications, operates the verification platform, and markets Water Less Garden® and regenerative soil products through online and retail channels. The complete patent schedule is publicly available at Media & Investor Contact Brian Rivera

SVP, Investor Relations

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM)

24200 County Road 561 | Astatula, Florida 34705

Email: ...

Web: | Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including those regarding the Company's future financial position, operational results, cash flows, financing strategies, business plans, product offerings, competitive standing, growth potential, and management objectives, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company's pending patent applications have not been examined or granted by the USPTO. Total addressable market figures represent estimates across multiple institutional sectors and do not constitute revenue projections. We are not obligated to update or alter these statements based on new information or future events. © 2026 Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM). All rights reserved. All brand names and patent-pending technologies referenced herein are proprietary to Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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