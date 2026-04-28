Synthetic Fibers Market Size Worth USD 162.40 Billion By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size and Volume in 2026
|USD 98.19 Billion / 94.11 Million Tons
|Projected Market Size and Volume in 2035
|USD 162.4 Billion / 148.65 Million Tons
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 5.75% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2021 - 2025
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends
|Segments covered
|By Fiber Type, By Form, By Application, By End-Use Industry, By Distribution Channel and By Regions
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, India, Taiwan, Brazil
|Key companies profiled
|Bombay Dyeing; E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; Indorama Corporation; Lenzing AG; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Reliance Industries Limited; China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.); Teijin Limited; Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.; Toyobo Co., Ltd.
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What Is Driving Asia Pacific's Dominance in the Global Synthetic Fibres Market?
The Asia Pacific synthetic fibers market size was estimated at USD 52.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 93.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2026 to 2035.
Asia Pacific has established itself as the dominant region in the global synthetic fibres market due to its strong manufacturing capabilities, low-cost labour, and substantial manufacturing capacity. Major textile and apparel production centres in countries such as China, India and Vietnam have created significant demand for polyester and nylon fibres, which are the two most prevalent synthetic fibres used in making textiles. In 2025, China exported $1.28B and imported $117M of Synthetic Fabrics. The rapid development of the fashion, automotive, and home furnishing industries continues to fuel demand for synthetic fibres. Additionally, as manufacturing activity continues to increase across Asia Pacific, both expanding export initiatives and government policies aimed at stimulating textile production will help consolidate this position. Finally, both the availability of raw materials and ongoing investments in technology has allowed producers to continue to invest heavily in state-of-the-art fibre manufacturing processes.
Why Is Europe the Fastest Growing Synthetic Fibre Market?
The European region is now the fastest growing in the global synthetic fibres market, largely due to the rise in the demand for sustainable and high-performance yarns and fibres. As countries such as Germany, France and Italy work together to develop and implement recycling technologies and bio-based synthetic yarns and fibres, they are addressing strict environmental regulations. There has also been an increase in the use of synthetic fibres in automotive lightweighting and technical textiles which are driving growth in these categories. In addition, increased innovation surrounding circular economy best practices and collaborations between textile manufacturers and research institutions have aided in accelerating this growth. The ongoing transition toward sustainable fashion and advanced applications will continue to stimulate rapid growth in the European region for many years to come.
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Synthetic Fibers Market Segmentation Insights
Fiber Type Insights
Why is Synthetic Fibers the leading Segment in Synthetic Fibers Market?
In the synthetic fibers market for 2025, polyester has dominated due to having an excellent mix of being affordable, durable, and versatile across many applications. Polyester is widely used in apparel, home furnishing, and industrial fabrics because of its availability and compatibility with the blending process. The continued growth in producing recycled polyester has increased the attractiveness of this fiber to manufacturers seeking cost-effective yet sustainable solutions.
The polyolefins will have the highest projected growth in the synthetic fibers market due to their excellent chemical resistance and light weight. Currently, they are being used more often in packaging, medical textiles, and other industrial applications requiring tough products able to withstand difficult conditions. Ongoing developments in polymer processing and rising demand for high-performance materials further drive demand for polyolefin fibers.
Application Insights
Which Application Dominates the Synthetic Fibers Market?
The application segment of the textile market was the largest in 2025 and continues to grow as a result of increased global consumer spending on clothing and fashion-oriented apparel. The benefits of synthetic fibres for apparel include their ability to resist wrinkles and retain their colour longer than natural fibres, make them more suitable for mass production. Fast fashion and rapid urbanisation have also created a sustained demand for synthetic textiles in the apparel segment.
The technical or performance textile application will have the highest expected growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of applications for performance textiles including medical textiles, geotextiles, and protective textiles that will require performance qualities. The increase in investment in infrastructure (e.g., roads, bridges) and improvements in healthcare are helping to drive the development of synthetic fibre products that can provide performance benefits, such as strength, durability, and functionality, which are essential for products used in these developing applications.
End Use Industry Insights
Why Textiles & Apparel Segment Dominates the Synthetic Fibers Market in 2025?
Textiles & apparel continues to be the largest end use industry in 2025, mainly due to the increasing world population and the continued high demand of the world population for low cost clothing options. The scalability and consistent quality of synthetic fibers make them an ideal choice for large-scale production of textiles. The trend of the expanding retail network and the awareness of fashion continue to support growth and success of the textiles & apparel segment around the world.
Health care is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, driven by the rapid development of new medical-grade materials. The increasing use of synthetic fibers in surgical gowns, masks, wound care products, and implants is partly due to these materials' hygienic and durable qualities. Support for continued growth in health care includes increased investment and demand for advanced medical care solutions.
Distribution Channel Insights
Which Distribution Channel Segment Dominating in 2025?
The direct sales (B2B) will dominate the distribution channels segment in 2025 because it provides strong supplier-manufacturer relations, allowing for bulk buying efficiencies. Direct sourcing is also preferred by major textile companies due to the ability to maintain consistent quality and to obtain price concessions through negotiation. Additionally, this distribution channel provides customised fibre specifications, which are essential for both industrial and large-scale production requirements.
The online distribution channels are expected to grow the fastest due to the rapid growth of e-commerce platforms and digitized methods of sourcing. As more small and medium businesses turn to online sourcing for ease of use and broader access to suppliers, logistics, digital catalogues and transparent pricing structures this will help to accelerate the movement toward online distribution.
More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:
- Silicon Carbide Fibers Market Size to Hit USD 19.46 Bn by 2035 Conductive Polymer Fibers Market Size to Hit USD 1,835.37 Mn by 2035 Engineered Fibers Market Size to Reach USD 21.12 billion by 2034 Synthetic Fuels Market Size to Surpass USD 229.38 Bn by 2035 U.S. Synthetic Resin Market Size to Hit USD 136.44 Bn by 2035 Synthetic Graphite Market Size to Reach USD 16.05 billion by 2034 Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Size to Hit USD 33.40 Bn by 2035 Polyester Fiber Market Size to Hit USD 274.58 Billion by 2035 U.S. Recycled Polyester Market Size to Surpass USD 7.86 Bn by 2035 Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives (PHMAs) Market Size to Hit USD 1,491.92 Million by 2034 Recycled Polyester Market Size to Hit USD 42.11 Billion by 2035 Polyester Resin Dispersion Market Size to Hit USD 14.70 Bn by 2034 Polypropylene Yarn Market Size to Reach USD 34.01 Billion by 2035 Polypropylene Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size to Surpass USD 60.13 Billion by 2035 Polypropylene Random Copolymer Market Size to Hit USD 26.33 Billion by 2035 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Market Size to Hit USD 224.40 Billion by 2035 U.S. Biopolypropylene Market Size to Hit USD 837.7 Billion by 2035 Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Size to Hit USD 6,977.54 Mn by 2034 Green Polypropylene Market Size to Hit USD 72.70 Billion by 2034 Renewable Polypropylene Market Size to Surge USD 133.67 Billion by 2034 Polypropylene Compounds Market Size to Hit USD 52.25 Bn by 2035 Polypropylene Market Volume to Reach 135.05 Million Tons by 2034 U.S. Polypropylene Market Size to Reach USD 46.81 Billion by 2035 Polyethylene Terephthalate Films Market Size to Surpass USD 110.48 Bn by 2035 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Volume to Exceed 788,565.1 Tons by 2034 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Size to Reach USD 68 Bn by 2034
Synthetic Fibers Market Top Key Companies:
- Bombay Dyeing E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Indorama Corporation Lenzing AG Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Reliance Industries Limited China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.) Teijin Limited Toray Chemical Korea, Inc. Toyobo Co., Ltd.
What are the Major Developments in the Synthetic Fibers Market?
- In November 2025, Chryso launched the Adfil Strux 3000 Series macro-synthetic fibers for concrete reinforcement, improving durability, sustainability, and handling efficiency while replacing steel mesh and reducing labor, corrosion risks, and carbon footprint in construction projects. In September 2025, Intata was launched to accelerate adoption of synthetic materials in the automotive sector, focusing on sustainable alternatives to traditional leather, supporting lightweight design, improved performance, and eco-friendly interior solutions across next-generation vehicles.
Synthetic Fibers Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Synthetic Fibers Market
By Fiber Type
- Polyester
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
- Nylon 6 Nylon 6,6
- Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE)
- Aramid Modacrylic Spandex
By Form
- Filament
- Monofilament Multifilament
By Application
- Apparel
- Sportswear Casual Wear Formal Wear
- Carpets & Rugs Upholstery Curtains
- Tire Cord Conveyor Belts Filtration
- Geotextiles Medical Textiles Protective Clothing
By End-Use Industry
- Textile & Apparel Automotive Construction Healthcare Industrial Manufacturing Others
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales (B2B) Distributors & Traders Online Channels
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
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