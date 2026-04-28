Remittance Market Report 2026: Total Revenue Expected To Grow By $310+ Billion Over The Next Five Years

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remittance Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The remittance market size has witnessed significant expansion, poised to grow from $828.46 billion in 2025 to $879.24 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The increasing international labor migration, expansion of global remittance corridors, and dependence on remittances for household income have driven this growth. Furthermore, initiatives to enhance financial inclusion and the development of money transfer operator networks have also contributed to this upward trajectory.

Forecasts indicate a promising future for the remittance market, projected to reach $1.14 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key growth drivers include the adoption of blockchain-based transfers and a rising demand for instant settlement solutions. Digital-only remittance providers are expanding, regulatory harmonization is advancing across regions, and AI-driven transaction monitoring is increasingly being used. These factors, alongside the growth in digital remittance platforms, mobile wallet-based transfers, and real-time cross-border payments, are shaping the market.

One crucial factor influencing the market is overseas migration, where migrants send money back home, fueling remittance transactions. According to the United Nations, global international migrants rose to 304 million in 2024 from approximately 284.5 million in 2022, showcasing the strong impact of migration on market growth.

Major players in the remittance market focus on advanced service offerings like remittance software solutions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in December 2023, BASIC Bank unveiled REMIT365, a comprehensive remittance software aimed at facilitating cross-border transfers. Offering real-time transaction tracking, compliance management, and integration with various payment channels and networks, REMIT365 enhances user experience and streamlines operations. Its cloud-based architecture ensures flexibility and scalability, crucial for modern remittance operations.

In a significant industry move, Remitly Global Inc. acquired Rewire in January 2023, enhancing its reach in the Middle East remittance market. This acquisition underscores Remitly's strategy to strengthen its remittance platform offerings. Numerous notable companies play a pivotal role in the remittance industry, including Western Union Holdings Inc., MoneyGram International Inc., Ria Financial Services Ltd., UAE Exchange, Wise Ltd., Instarem, and XE Money Transfer.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. Key countries in the market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, and the USA.

Reasons to Purchase:



Acquire a global perspective with detailed coverage across 16 geographies.

Examine the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate variations, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies supported by local data and analysis.

Identify and capitalize on growth segments for strategic investments.

Surpass competitors using forecast data, market drivers, and emerging trends.

Understand customer dynamics via end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness score for potential market opportunities.

Leverage the report for internal and external presentations, supplemented with robust data and analysis. Access your data via Excel dashboard format for ease of use.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Inward Remittance; Outward Remittance

By Channel: Banks; Money Transfer Operators; Online Platforms (Wallets) By End User: Business; Personal

Subsegments:



By Inward Remittance: Personal Transfers; Business Payments By Outward Remittance: Personal Transfers; Business Payments

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Provides five years of historical data and ten years of forecast data.

Key Attributes