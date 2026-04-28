Immersive Technology And The Metaverse IT Survey Report 2025-2026: Evaluating The Perceptions And Use Of Immersive Technologies And The Metaverse
Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaluating the Perceptions and Use of Immersive Technologies and the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
F&S conducts an annual survey of IT and business decision-makers regarding their views of technologies including immersive services, the metaverse, the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and the cloud.
This report leverages information collected in the 2025 IT survey to analyze perceptions and use of immersive technologies and the metaverse. It examines how respondents assess these evolving technologies on various characteristics to gain insights into business priorities and determine meaningful differentiation points.
The results provide a look into enterprise decision processes, including how organizations use or plan to use immersive technologies and the metaverse; main concerns and interests when implementing these technologies; and criteria for choosing metaverse and immersive tech solutions.
The vast majority of IT decision-makers with knowledge of the metaverse and immersive services show interest in virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality and believe that the metaverse holds some or significant business value for their organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
Notable Findings
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology Definitions VR/AR-MR Technologies: The Spectrum of Immersiveness Deconstructing the Metaverse Respondent Profile Immersive Digital Services: Level of Knowledge Metaverse: Level of Knowledge
Immersive Digital Services
- Interest in Immersive Digital Services Major Concerns About Investing in Immersive Digital Services Evaluating and Deploying Immersive Digital Technologies How Organizations Select Immersive Technology Vendors Organizations' Use of Immersive Digital Technologies How Organizations Are Using Immersive Services How Organizations Will Use Immersive Services Immersive Services Investment During the Next 2 Years Organizations' Use of XR Headsets Popular XR Headset Brands
The Metaverse
- Evaluating and Deploying Metaverse-Related Technologies Timeframe for Metaverse Adoption Metaverse Investment During the Next 2 Years Metaverse's Potential for Organizations Benefits of Entering the Metaverse Major Concerns About Adopting the Metaverse Measuring the Success of Metaverse Adoption Types of Metaverse Adoption Knowledge of and Willingness to Engage with Metaverse Companies How Organizations Select Metaverse Solutions
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