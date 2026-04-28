SUMO Scheduler Rebrands As Omnito, Expanding Beyond Scheduling To AI-Powered Customer Engagement Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SUMO Scheduler, a long-standing leader in Salesforce-native scheduling solutions, announced its rebrand to Omnito, reflecting the company's evolution into a unified, AI-powered customer engagement platform.

The new brand marks a significant expansion beyond scheduling, driven by a clear industry shift: modern customer engagement now spans multiple channels, requires real-time interaction, and depends on preserving context across every touchpoint.

For more than 18+ years, the company has supported over 100,000 users with scheduling technology. Over time, customer feedback revealed a broader challenge: conversations, meetings, and follow-ups were fragmented across disconnected tools, leading to inefficiencies and lost context.

Omnito was built to solve that problem.

“Scheduling was where we started, but it was never the full picture,” said Jason North, CEO of Omnito.“Customer engagement today is continuous and multi-channel. With Omnito, we've brought those interactions into a single, connected experience and we're now layering in Chat, AI intelligence and Omni engagement to help teams not just manage interactions, but drive meaningful outcomes.”

From Scheduling Tool to Full-Cycle Engagement Platform

The Omnito platform combines multiple stages of the customer interaction lifecycle into one system, including:

- Live chat and real-time messaging

- Intelligent scheduling and booking

- Unified omni-channel inbox

- AI meeting assistants for preparation and insights

- AI-powered meeting note capture and follow-ups

These capabilities are delivered in a single platform that integrates with Salesforce, HubSpot, and other CRM systems, enabling teams to operate without being locked into a single ecosystem.

Introducing AI-Powered, Outcome-Driven Engagement

The rebrand also signals Omnito's next phase: embedding AI across the platform to automate workflows and improve outcomes.

New and upcoming capabilities include:

- AI-assisted meeting scheduling and coordination

- Automated meeting notes, summaries, and follow-ups

- Intelligent inbox management and response automation

- Expanded omni-channel engagement across chat, email, and messaging

Omnito's approach focuses not just on enabling activity, but on helping teams achieve measurable results from their customer interactions.

What This Means for Customers

Existing customers will experience no disruption to their current workflows, data, or integrations. The scheduling tools they rely on remain fully intact, with additional capabilities becoming available as part of the expanded Omnito platform.

The rebrand formalizes what the product has already become, while opening the door to new functionality and innovation.

About Omnito

Omnito is an AI-powered customer engagement platform designed to unify scheduling, communication, and follow-up into a single, connected system. Built for customer-facing teams across industries, Omnito enables organizations to engage customers across channels, maintain full context, and improve outcomes with the support of AI-driven automation.

With more than 100,000 users served over 18 years, Omnito continues to evolve based on real-world customer needs, helping teams work more efficiently and deliver better experiences.

Start for free at omnito