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Agtonik Launches Redesigned Website Built Around The Operations It Serves
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AgTonik, the premium agricultural brand of Mineral Logic LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of bioactive fulvic acid solutions since 1997, today announced the launch of a redesigned agtonik. The new site is organized by grower operation type rather than by product catalog, reflecting the company's commitment to making technical information, application guidance, and research more accessible to the agronomists, growers, operations managers, and herd and flock leaders it serves.
The redesigned website features a new My Operation section, with dedicated pages covering field crops, specialty cultivation, greenhouse and horticulture, hydroponics and aquaponics, vertical farming and controlled-environment agriculture, livestock and poultry, and turf and landscaping. Each segment page consolidates the application guidance, technical documentation, and research that operators in that category need most.
A comprehensive monthly blog anchors the site, with current and archived posts addressing root mass development, agricultural stress resilience, fertilizer supply chain dynamics, and other topics relevant to growers and livestock operations. A redesigned resource library gives procurement, agronomy, and operations teams a single place to locate certification documentation, application guides, and product information.
"This redesign is about commitment," said Greg Bruex, Chief Executive Officer of Mineral Logic LLC. "Our customers operate in very different environments. A greenhouse manager, a feedlot operator, and a golf course superintendent all use AGT-50, but they come to us with very different questions. The new site organizes our 28 years of fulvic research, certification documentation, and application expertise around how our customers actually work. The monthly blog gives us a place to keep delivering the latest information on fulvic science and research well past launch day."
AGT-50, AgTonik's flagship agricultural product, is a patented, water-extracted bioactive fulvic acid trace mineral complex sourced from a single U.S. mineral deposit. The product is OMRI-listed and carries CE and FiBL certifications. The new site presents this credentialing, along with segment-specific application guides, in formats built for the operational decision-makers who evaluate inputs against real-world performance criteria.
Growers, operations managers, and agricultural and livestock professionals are invited to visit agtonik to explore the new segment pages, subscribe to the monthly blog, and request a consultation tailored to their specific operation.
The redesigned website features a new My Operation section, with dedicated pages covering field crops, specialty cultivation, greenhouse and horticulture, hydroponics and aquaponics, vertical farming and controlled-environment agriculture, livestock and poultry, and turf and landscaping. Each segment page consolidates the application guidance, technical documentation, and research that operators in that category need most.
A comprehensive monthly blog anchors the site, with current and archived posts addressing root mass development, agricultural stress resilience, fertilizer supply chain dynamics, and other topics relevant to growers and livestock operations. A redesigned resource library gives procurement, agronomy, and operations teams a single place to locate certification documentation, application guides, and product information.
"This redesign is about commitment," said Greg Bruex, Chief Executive Officer of Mineral Logic LLC. "Our customers operate in very different environments. A greenhouse manager, a feedlot operator, and a golf course superintendent all use AGT-50, but they come to us with very different questions. The new site organizes our 28 years of fulvic research, certification documentation, and application expertise around how our customers actually work. The monthly blog gives us a place to keep delivering the latest information on fulvic science and research well past launch day."
AGT-50, AgTonik's flagship agricultural product, is a patented, water-extracted bioactive fulvic acid trace mineral complex sourced from a single U.S. mineral deposit. The product is OMRI-listed and carries CE and FiBL certifications. The new site presents this credentialing, along with segment-specific application guides, in formats built for the operational decision-makers who evaluate inputs against real-world performance criteria.
Growers, operations managers, and agricultural and livestock professionals are invited to visit agtonik to explore the new segment pages, subscribe to the monthly blog, and request a consultation tailored to their specific operation.
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