Resilient Energy Acquisitions Update

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Resilient Energy Inc. Advances Toward Acquisition Closing; Company to Release Target Details Post-Completion

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) (“RENI” or the“Company”) today provided an update on its previously announced acquisition initiative. The Company is currently finalizing documentation and working through the remaining steps required to complete the transaction. RENI anticipates that the acquisition could close within a matter of weeks, if not sooner, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, the Company intends to provide additional details regarding the acquisition target, including operational scope, asset profile, and financial performance. This transaction reflects RENI's continued focus on acquiring asset-backed oilfield service businesses, with an emphasis on produced water disposal and related infrastructure. Management believes this approach supports the development of a scalable platform within the sector.“Our team has been working diligently to bring this transaction across the finish line,” said RENI's CEO, Jon Bianco.“We are encouraged by the progress and look forward to sharing more information with our shareholders as soon as the closing is complete. This acquisition represents another step in building the foundation for RENI's long-term growth.”

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations. RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include: strategic acquisitions and integrations, energy services operations management, shareholder value creation, and capital markets and fundraising. Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer significant long-term value. The acquisition currently under review exemplifies the Company's disciplined approach to growth-combining operational excellence with clear pathways for revenue expansion and shareholder return. Contact:...