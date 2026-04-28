Crop Disaster Recovery Announces Strategic Partnership With Mouzin Brothers Farms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Crop Disaster Recovery (CDR) proudly announces a strategic partnership with Mouzin Brothers Farms, a multi-generational agricultural operation recognized for nearly a century of production excellence, integrity, and resilience.This partnership represents more than a new client relationship it is a deliberate alignment between legacy agriculture and modern, precision-driven disaster recovery strategy.

Where Legacy Meets Modern Protection

Founded in 1935 by Julius Mouzin Sr., Mouzin Brothers Farms began as a modest operation in southern Indiana. What started with horse-drawn equipment and a commitment to hard work has evolved into a multi-state agricultural enterprise spanning Indiana and Illinois.

Now led by third-generation producer Dennis Mouzin alongside fourth-generation operators Brady and Blake Mouzin, the farm has expanded its footprint across a diverse commodity portfolio including:

.Watermelons

.Sweet corn

.Cantaloupe

.Pumpkins

.Squash

.Honey production

.Corn

.Soybeans

.Wheat

Despite its growth, the farm has remained grounded in its founding principles: quality, stewardship, and generational responsibility.

Turning Challenge into Strategic Advantage

Like many large-scale producers, Mouzin Brothers Farms struggles with the dynamic and complex nature of USDA program offerings. Ensuring compliance requires time and effort better spent in the fields, especially during peak season.

Rather than continuing to accept this management trade off, the Mouzin family made a strategic decision: bring in a partner that can support, simplify, and secure our USDA program processes.

That is where CDR enters.

Through this partnership, CDR will implement a fully structured, defensible, and audit-ready USDA program strategy across all commodities, ensuring that every acre, every yield, and every loss is properly documented, positioned, and protected.

What CDR Brings to the Table

CDR's role extends far beyond application support. The firm specializes in building long-term protection frameworks that ensure producers are:

.Accurately positioned within USDA programs

.Fully compliant with FSA and RMA requirements

.Prepared for audits, reviews, and appeals

.Paid correctly-without delays, gaps, or exposure

For Mouzin Brothers Farms, this means transitioning from reactive recovery to proactive protection.

Voices from the Partnership

Blake Mouzin, Mouzin Brothers Farms:

"CDR's ability to help us correctly format and present our documentation will streamline processes in a way that benefits me and our local FSA office alike. Their knowledge and expertise gives me peace of mind to know that we are not leaving money on the table, especially in this farming economy."

Shane Cassell, Crop Disaster Recovery:

“Mouzin Brothers Farms represents exactly what American agriculture is built on discipline, legacy, and long-term vision. Our role is to ensure that operation is fully protected within today's regulatory and program landscape. This isn't just about recovering from loss it's about building a system that keeps them protected moving forward.”

Building the Future of Agricultural Resilience

As agriculture becomes increasingly complex both operationally and administratively producers require more than support. They require precision, structure, and accountability.

This partnership reinforces CDR's mission:

To build and operate defensible, audit-ready USDA program structures that protect producers now and position them correctly for the future.

With Mouzin Brothers Farms now part of the CDR portfolio, both organizations move forward with a shared objective:

Protect the operation. Preserve the legacy. Strengthen the future of American agriculture.