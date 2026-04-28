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JICE And Ne'ma Expand Food Loss Reduction Education In The UAE Through 7 Days Ne'ma Diary And Expert Knowledge Exchange
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Building on the success of the 7 Days – ne'ma Diary implemented in 2023, the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), in collaboration with and under the leadership of ne'ma, the UAE's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative operated by Emirates Foundation, has expanded its food loss reduction activities in the UAE through enhanced student engagement and structured expert knowledge exchange.
The 2025 initiative combines a hands-on educational program for school students with expert knowledge exchange, strengthening the shared commitment of Japan and the UAE to sustainability education and responsible consumption. Empowering Students Through the 7 Days ne'ma Diary In 2025, 51students from Al Ittihad National Private School participated in the 7 Days ne'ma Diary, an experiential learning program that help students better understand the environmental, economic, and social impacts of food loss and waste. Using a dedicated mobile application developed especially for this program, students recorded the leftovers from each meals over a seven-day period by uploading photos and measuring quantities. This digital approach enabled students to visualise their daily consumption habits and reflect on how small behavioural changes could help reduce food waste at home. Measurable Impact: At the end of the program, the collective results recorded by participating students demonstrated the tangible impact of increased awareness and action:
The 2025 initiative combines a hands-on educational program for school students with expert knowledge exchange, strengthening the shared commitment of Japan and the UAE to sustainability education and responsible consumption. Empowering Students Through the 7 Days ne'ma Diary In 2025, 51students from Al Ittihad National Private School participated in the 7 Days ne'ma Diary, an experiential learning program that help students better understand the environmental, economic, and social impacts of food loss and waste. Using a dedicated mobile application developed especially for this program, students recorded the leftovers from each meals over a seven-day period by uploading photos and measuring quantities. This digital approach enabled students to visualise their daily consumption habits and reflect on how small behavioural changes could help reduce food waste at home. Measurable Impact: At the end of the program, the collective results recorded by participating students demonstrated the tangible impact of increased awareness and action:
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Total leftovers recorded: approximately 15 kg
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Food waste: 4.5 kg
Composted: 2.8 kg
Redistributed (donated): 7.8 kg
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