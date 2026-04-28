JICE And Ne'ma Expand Food Loss Reduction Education In The UAE Through 7 Days Ne'ma Diary And Expert Knowledge Exchange

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Building on the success of the 7 Days – ne'ma Diary implemented in 2023, the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), in collaboration with and under the leadership of ne'ma, the UAE's National Food Loss and Waste Initiative operated by Emirates Foundation, has expanded its food loss reduction activities in the UAE through enhanced student engagement and structured expert knowledge exchange.

The 2025 initiative combines a hands-on educational program for school students with expert knowledge exchange, strengthening the shared commitment of Japan and the UAE to sustainability education and responsible consumption.

Empowering Students Through the 7 Days ne'ma Diary

In 2025, 51students from Al Ittihad National Private School participated in the 7 Days ne'ma Diary, an experiential learning program that help students better understand the environmental, economic, and social impacts of food loss and waste.

Using a dedicated mobile application developed especially for this program, students recorded the leftovers from each meals over a seven-day period by uploading photos and measuring quantities. This digital approach enabled students to visualise their daily consumption habits and reflect on how small behavioural changes could help reduce food waste at home.

Measurable Impact:

Total leftovers recorded: approximately 15 kg Food waste: 4.5 kg Composted: 2.8 kg Redistributed (donated): 7.8 kg Estimated CO2 emissions reduced: 26.5 kg Estimated water conserved: 5,300 litres

At the end of the program, the collective results recorded by participating students demonstrated the tangible impact of increased awareness and action:

These outcomes highlighted how conscious food management at the household level can contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation.

A school representative commented:

“The program helped students realise how small actions at home can have a wider impact. It encouraged both students and families to think more carefully about food consumption and waste.”

Expert Engagement and Field Visits:

As part of the expanded initiative, Dr. Rumi Ide, a Japan-based journalist specialising in food loss and waste reduction, visited the UAE to support JICE–ne'ma activities through student engagement and site visits.

Dr. Ide delivered a presentation to participating students on the importance of reducing food loss and waste and exchanged views with organisations actively working on food loss and waste prevention. Her visits included UAE Food Bank, The Waste Lab, and Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, where she observed the hotel's implementation of the Winnow system, an AI-powered food waste monitoring solution.

At Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, the Winnow system has been introduced to measure and analyse food waste in kitchen operations. By using data to review menus and enhance staff training, the hotel has reportedly achieved a reduction of more than 50 percent in food waste from its breakfast buffet, demonstrating how technology can support effective food waste reduction in the hospitality sector.

Reflecting on her visit, Dr. Ide said:

“I was impressed by the enthusiasm of the students and the range of initiatives addressing food loss and waste in the UAE. I saw many inspiring efforts that respect cultural traditions while promoting sustainability.”

Shared Commitment to Food Loss and Waste Reduction:

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and Secretary General of the ne'ma National Steering Committee, commented:

“Educating is essential to reshaping new and more sustainable behaviours in youths and achieving long-term food loss and waste reduction. Our continued collaboration with JICE reflects the importance of international partnerships in raising awareness, encouraging responsible consumption and driving impact at scale.”

Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Managing Director of the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, added:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Emirates Foundation on this important initiative. By sharing Japanese know-how in food loss and waste prevention and working closely with local partners, we hope to help raise more awareness of this issue across UAE society, particularly among younger generations.”

Looking Ahead:

Building on insights gained through the 2025 program, JICE and ne'ma are exploring the development of educational materials for children that further promote food loss and waste reduction awareness, drawing on best practices from both Japan and the UAE.

Through continued collaboration, JICE remains committed to supporting the UAE's national goal of reducing food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, while strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries through education and sustainability initiatives.

Image 1:“7 Days ne'ma Diary” high achieving students (G6BG) -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="274" data-bit="iit" />

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE):

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE's motto of 'Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.' JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based on an MOU with the former Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) in 2013, JICE established the Education Development Office Abu Dhabi-Japan in the UAE. This office has since matured into the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, and it has been committed to numerous activities aimed at contributing to the growth of the people and the nation of the UAE.

JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

About ne'ma:

ne'ma – the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is a response to the call to action by the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to reduce food waste, encourage individual and social responsibility, and promote sustainable practices across the food value chain.

Established in 2022, ne'ma aims to address overproduction and overconsumption and build new standards that can contribute to the reduction of food loss and food waste, reconnecting with the country's deep-rooted traditional values of social responsibility and mindful stewardship of national resources.