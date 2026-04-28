Kaleidoscopeai Launches KAL, The First AI Growth System Built For Orthodontists, At The 2026 AAO Annual Session

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New system helps orthodontic practices get recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews as patients turn to AI for healthcare decisions.

Orlando, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaleidoscopeAITM is announcing the launch of KALTM, the first AI Growth System designed specifically for orthodontic practices, at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session in Orlando. The company is offering complimentary AI Visibility Audits to attending orthodontists.

KALTM addresses a fundamental shift in how patients find orthodontists. Consumers are increasingly bypassing traditional search engines and asking AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews to recommend providers by name. These AI systems respond with a shortlist of three to five practices, and practices outside those recommendations are never considered.

Healthcare queries now trigger AI-generated answers at a higher rate than any other industry. By December 2025, 88% of healthcare-related Google searches produced an AI-generated overview before displaying traditional results, according to Search Engine Journal.

“Almost 20 years ago, I introduced SEO to the orthodontic industry when most practices did not believe they needed a website. Today, we are at an identical inflection point. AI is now making the recommendation, not Google. The practices that act first will own their markets for years to come. That is exactly what KALTM was built to do.”

Mary Kay Miller, Founder and CEO, KaleidoscopeAITM

KALTM evaluates an orthodontic practice's digital presence across 32 checkpoints using a proprietary AI Visibility Score on a scale of 0 to 100. Pre-launch audits found that the average orthodontic practice scores below 40, meaning most practices are largely invisible to the AI tools patients are now using to choose their orthodontist.

Availability

The KALTM AI Growth System is available immediately. Orthodontists attending the AAO Annual Session can receive a complimentary AI Visibility Audit at the KaleidoscopeAITM booth #1115. Practices not attending can request a complimentary audit at kaldental/audit/. A detailed media backgrounder with additional data and company history is available at.

About KaleidoscopeAITM

KaleidoscopeAITM is the company behind KALTM, the AI Growth System for orthodontists and dental practices. Founded in 2008 as Orthopreneur Internet Marketing by Mary Kay Miller, the company has spent over 17 years helping orthodontic practices attract and convert new patients through digital marketing. For more information, visit.

Mary Kay Miller, Founder and CEO

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