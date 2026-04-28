YSRCP MP Seeks Centre's Intervention In Fuel Supply Crisis In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 28 (IANS) YSR Congress Party MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy has sought the Centre's urgent intervention in the ongoing shortage of petrol, diesel and LPG in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the MP drew his attention to the large-scale public distress and hardships caused due to the supply deficiencies of petrol and diesel, as well as the 'unethical' price of LPG being levied over the past few days.

The MP from Kadapa wanted to know why there is a glaring mismatch between supply and demand in Andhra Pradesh despite the statement by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas that national petrol and diesel remain adequate across all states.

He also cited the ministry's statement that retail prices at PSU OMC outlets are unchanged, with no price increases implemented; domestic LPG, PNG and CNG supply is being maintained at 100 per cent capacity; citizens should avoid panic purchasing as the government is actively working to maintain fuel availability.

The MP wrote that a large number of fuel stations have reportedly closed and are displaying 'No stock' boards. Out of 4,510 fuel stations, nearly 70 per cent are non-operational and facing acute shortages.

“In several areas, fuel is being rationed with cars being allocated 10-15 litres of diesel while two-wheelers are restricted to petrol worth Rs 200. It is important to note here that there have been no such reported deficits in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra,” reads the letter.

Avinash Reddy stated that the agriculture sector, the aquaculture sector, as well as the road transport and last-mile businesses in Andhra Pradesh have been significantly impacted due to this 'artificially created scarcity'.

The MP wrote that the shortage has hampered not only the economy of the state but also the everyday life of the citizens from all sections of society, and especially the poor and marginalised people.

“The only logical conclusion one can come to is that this is an artificially triggered crisis, where the state government, instead of bringing relief to people, is actively colluding with hoarders and bleeding the state dry. There have also been concerns that some oil marketing companies are reducing supply despite increasing commercial LPG cylinder prices, and also, there is rampant unethical hoarding and black marketing of fuel and LPG cylinders,” he added

Meanwhile, YSRCP staged statewide protests against the petrol and diesel shortage in the state. Party leader Devineni Avinash staged a protest in Vijayawada by pulling an auto-rickshaw with a rope. He led a demonstration at a petrol pump on Nehru Road.

Terming the Chandrababu government as incompetent, Devineni Avinash asserted that the government is failing to even provide petrol and diesel to the public.