CBI Joint Director, Retired ACP Get 3 Months Jail In Assault Case

Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday sentenced CBI joint director Ramneesh and Retired ACP Vivek Pandey to 3 months sentence in an assault case filed by former IRS officer Ashok Agarwal. The court has granted them bail to challenge the judgement.

This case was filed on the Complaint of Former IRS officer Ashok Agarwal in the year 2000. They were Convicted on April 18, 2026.

Arguments on Sentencing

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Shashank Nandan Bhatt sentenced both convicts to 3 months' imprisonment. The court noted that despite the effort, the matter was not settled. Thereafter, the court proceeded with the arguements on sentence.

The counsel for convicts prayed the court to release them on probation of good conduct. The counsel for the complainant sought a maximum sentence and fine alongwith a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh.

On the other hand, counsel for Ramneesh prayed for leniency on the grounds of his honesty and extraordinary service records. He is a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat Cadre and serving as joint director in the CBI. He has been awarded the President's medal. The counsel for Vivek Pandey prayed for leniency on the grounds of his age and unblemished service records.

Complainant Seeks Maximum Sentence

Advocate Shubham Asri, counsel for Ashok Agarwal, argued that the convicts should be awarded the maximum sentence of 2 years, and the maximum fine should be imposed. The Sentence He also submitted that the Compensation is the right of the complainant in view of the legal battle of 26 years. I (Ashok Agarwal) am an IRS officer of the 1985 batch, and I was in custody for 38 days. My family and I suffered on this account. Once the Accused is found guilty, I am entitled to compensation.

Advocate Asri also submitted that they (convicts) are police officers. There is a zero-tolerance policy on atrocities committed by the head of the police department. They should be awarded the maximum sentence, maximum fine should be imposed. The Sentences should run consecutively. And compensation should be granted to Complainant, the counsel submitted. They are senior police officers. They have no remorse. They denied the Allegations, he added.

The counsel for the complainant argued that the punishment should be a lesson to other policemen also. The honest officer should not be suffered. They have set an example that if a police officer in the garb of his duty takes the law into his hands, then an example should be set, he added.

Defence Pleads for Leniency

On the other hand, the Counsel for Convicted prayed the court to take a lenient view. The deterrent effect should be there, but Justice not only done, but it should be shown. We are not here before the court as the senior officers, we are simple human beings, the counsel submitted.

He also submitted that there is no personal grudge, they were misused as an instrument. They were used. Whether am I not a victim of circumstances?? We were not having any personal grudge or issue with the complainant, the counsel for convicts added.

He also submitted that we (convicts) also suffered during the last 25 years. We faced department enquiries about various ailments. They are not officers, they are human before the court. Can they be released after rebuking, the counsel submitted. Was I (Ramneesh) alone there, did I go there in personal capacity, the counsel argued. He also prayed for the release of a convict on Probation of good conduct. A lenient view can be taken, he added.

Counsel for convict Vivek Pandey submitted that this court has ample power to allow probation. They are Honest, decorated, President's medal awardee. They had not committed any offence in their personal capacity. We are at the mercy of the court, the counsel argued.

Complainant's Counsel Rebuts Defence Claims

On the other hand, Vivek Pandey faced the departmental inquiry for filing a false affidavit, he got the passport fraudulently. They are not first-time offenders. They are habitual offender. Have they mentioned that they were working under the instructions of a senior, the counsel for Agarwal argued.

The counsel submitted that the convicts have not suffered. Ramneesh Giri obtained two promotions. They first took the excuse that it was a senior officer. Did the senior officer ask them to assault Ashok Agarwal, to break into the house, to break the gate, the counsel argued. (ANI)

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