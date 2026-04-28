Divyenndu On 'Mirzapur's' Munna Bhaiya: 'That Character Is Special'

Divyenndu on Munna Bhaiya's Enduring Popularity

Who can forget the iconic Munna Bhaiya from the crime thriller series 'Mirzapur', a character that not only became a fan favourite but also turned into a breakthrough performance for actor Divyenndu. Reflecting on the immense popularity of Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu said the character brought him widespread recognition and opened doors to diverse opportunities. "Vo character bahut special hai mere liye (That character is very special for me), and it opened many doors for me to play different types of characters and opportunities," he told ANI.

Highlighting both the advantages and drawbacks of one thing becoming famous, Divyenndu added, "There are both advantages and disadvantages when one thing becomes very famous. Now, in Agra, you'll hear about the Taj Mahal first. Rest, there are other things also. But, yes, the first thing will be that only. So, you can't do anything about it."

From 'Liquid' to 'Munna Bhaiya'

Before 'Mirzapur', Divyenndu gained recognition for playing Liquid in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', a role that also left a lasting impression on audiences. He noted that each popular character contributes to his journey, but he does not want newer performances to overshadow his earlier work. "I did a film called 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in which I played Liquid....To Liquid ki chavvi thi kayi saal mere saath (I had the image of Liquid for many years. ) But that image broke with Munna (Bhaiya). So, what the audience wants to see, what they like, we cannot dictate that. But we can try our best to always bring something new," he added.

Balancing 'Comfort Food' Roles with New 'Cuisines'

Divyenndu compared his popular roles to "comfort food," explaining that while he respects and values the connection audiences have with Munna Bhaiya, he is equally eager to experiment. "It's like comfort food..aapse puchega na koi to comfort food ko koi nahi hata sakta (If someone asks you, no one can remove comfort food.) And I don't even want them to remove it. Because I have worked very hard on these characters."

"I want that comfort food to be there with them. But I want them (audience) to try my new cuisines I am making (roles I am doing). So, my efforts will remain the same," he added.

Staying Grounded Amidst Adoration

The actor emphasised the importance of maintaining creative balance, stating that while audience admiration feels rewarding, it is essential not to get overwhelmed by it. "When you get so much love and adoration for your work, then you can get a little lost. To mai thoda sa usko dekhta hu acha lagta hai aur fir door hat jata hu (So, I consciously move away from that thing," he said.

Upcoming Project: 'Glory'

The actor will be next seen in the series 'Glory', which is set in the world of Indian boxing and combines family drama, rivalry, revenge and a murder mystery. Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, Glory features a large cast including Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur. The series is scheduled to stream on Netflix on May 1, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)