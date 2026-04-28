Enola Holmes 3: First Look Reveals Wedding Bells For Millie Bobby Brown

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The first look photos of season three of Enola Holmes are finally out, starring Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role. The film will be released globally on July 1. Th story follows Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' equally clever younger sister, revealing that wedding bells are ringing for Enola and Tewkesbury.

"Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before," the movie's official synopsis states. "As the private detective juggles the new case and the next stages of her relationship with Tewkesbury (Partridge), the game is truly afoot," added the synopsis.

According to the first look images, Millie Bobby Brown was seen dressed in a wedding dress, signifying the wedding bells of her life. In the pictures, Henry Cavill was also spotted standing with the actress.

'Enola Holmes 3' Cast

Alongside Brown and Partridge, 'Enola Holmes 3' also stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Himesh Patel as Dr John Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

Released in 2022, 'Enola Holmes 2' saw the protagonist open her own detective agency and solve a mystery inspired by the 1888 Matchgirls' Strike in London.

Behind the Camera

'Adolescence' director Philip Baranti has taken the directing reins from Harry Bradbeer, who helmed the first two 'Enola Holmes' films. Like its previous instalments, 'Enola Holmes 3' is written by Jack Thorne, who worked with Baranti on 'Adolescence.' It's based on the book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by Nancy Springer.

'Enola Holmes 3' is produced by Legendary Entertainment and PCMA Productions. Executive producers include Joshua Grode, Brown's husband Jake Bongiovi and Isobel Richards. Producers are Brown, Thorne, Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes, Robert Brown and Michael Dreyer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)