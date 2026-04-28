Supreme Court Cites Ecological Limits To Cap Hauz Khas Deer Count, Says Only 38 To Remain

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court said on Monday that among the deer currently located at the AN Jha Deer Park in New Delhi's Hauz Khas area only 38 can be retained while the others have to be relocated to wildlife habitats in the neighbouring states, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench accepted the report of Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which is of the opinion that the ecological capacity of the Hauz Khas deer park is not sufficient to host the current population of deer in the region.

Authorities have been directed to ensure timely relocation of the remaining deer in accordance with pre-established scientific protocols.

| Chhattisgarh rescue centre horror: 15 deer die in stray dog attack

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had filed an additional affidavit in 2024 July in the Delhi High Court when the hearing was going on in the case. The DDA had then stated that only 24 deer would be kept in the park if the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) renews its 'mini zoo' status.

The DDA had then said that apart from the 24 deer, the others would be relocated to forest areas in the states nearby.

The HC, taking this affidavit on record, allowed the translocation to be carried out. However, the matter ended up reaching the apex court.

The SC, relying on a CEC report, said that the park can sustain around 38 deer, and that the population of the animals in Hauz Khas has grown due to control measures not being implemented.

The SC also said that the remaining deer need to be relocated from the Hauz Khas area in a phased manner.

The apex court said that the area could house 38 deer provided the DDA secures approval for the same from the CZA. It also told the DDA to upgrade the staffing veterinary support, and infrastructure of the area.

An optional sex ratio of 15:23 (15 male deer and 23 female deer) has to be maintained the SC said.

"We cannot be unmindful of the fact that deer, being a wildlife species, ought not to be confined to cages or restrictive enclosures save in exceptional and compelling circumstances duly justified in law and on ecological considerations," the Court said, as per Bar and Bench.

| Tiny deer takes on 1.7-tonne rhino at Poland zoo; viral video amuses netizens

The court also said that the park is no longer a designated mini-zoo since there has been non-compliance with statutory norms.

It also raised concerns about how the deer were relocated in a harsh manner earlier, without them being given time to acclimatise.

The Hauz Khas park, however, will be keeping its 'protected forest' status as this cannot be changed, the SC has said.

A compliance report on the guidelines issued may be submitted to the apex court.

The matter is set to be listed in the SC once again on 19 January, 2027, in order to review compliance with its orders.