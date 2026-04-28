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Calian Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Calian Group Ltd.: Today announced the company has signed over $200 Million in new, renewed and extended contracts to support the Canadian defence industry in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, underscoring the company's position as a mission-critical partner to Canada in their renewed defence mission. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $69.65.
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