Argo's February Oil Production
|February 2026
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating cash flow
| Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|83 bbl/day
|31 bbl/day
|$53,912
|$33,828
| Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|71 bbl/day
|13 bbl/day
|$22,368
|$12,474
| Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|32 bbl/day
|12 bbl/day
|$20,432
|$10,099
| Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|52 bbl/day
|10 bbl/day
|$16,856
|$8,418
|February 2026 Total
|66 bbl/day
|$113,567
|$64,819
As previously disclosed, the partial redrill of Lloyd 2 (Argo's interest 23.077%) was completed and the collapsed oil well was successfully brought back online in early March 2026. Argo Gold's March 2026 oil production was 2,630 barrels, averaging 85 barrels per day.
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
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