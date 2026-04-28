MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SeoProfy Announces NaZahid Meetup #4 in Monte Carlo, Monaco

April 28, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Seoprofy

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - SeoProfy, a digital marketing agency specializing in advanced search engine optimization, has announced the fourth edition of its NaZahid Meetup. The event is scheduled to take place in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on June 18-19, 2026. It will bring together SEO specialists, agency founders, marketers, and investors from across the industry.







NaZahid Meetup #4 in Monaco

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



NaZahid began as a complimentary online conference, running for several years as an event focused on practical knowledge and growth in Western markets. Over the course of its online editions, the conference accumulated hundreds of thousands of viewers and featured more than 100 speakers from a range of niches within the search and digital marketing industries.

With time, the series transitioned to an in-person format in 2022. The third edition, held in Como, Italy, in June 2025, brought together hundreds of SEO professionals, founders, marketers, and investors for a day of expert sessions and direct discussions on the trends reshaping the search industry.

The Monaco edition builds on that structure. A pre-party on June 18 opens the two-day program and gives attendees the opportunity to connect before the main event. The conference day on June 19 includes six expert talks and an investing panel featuring founders and operators from leading digital companies. Sessions will cover topics such as scaling organic traffic in affiliate markets, adapting SEO strategies for AI-driven search environments, and building sustainable traffic channels amid ongoing algorithm shifts.

Attendance for the Monaco meetup is limited; registration is open on the event's website. The format prioritizes direct access to speakers and focused small-group discussion over large-scale attendance. The investing panel, a feature introduced in recent editions, reflects growing interest among venture- and growth-stage investors in SEO-driven businesses and affiliate-market operators. Registrants include agency owners, in-house SEO leads, digital marketing professionals, and many others, with previous editions drawing attendees from more than a dozen countries.

"NaZahid started as a way to share knowledge openly with anyone who wanted it," said Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy. "Thousands of people watched online editions, and that reach still matters to us. But the in-person format is a different kind of commitment - for us and for the people who show up. You are in the same room, you stay for the whole day, and the conversations that happen between sessions are often just as useful as the talks themselves. That is something the online format cannot replicate."

The NaZahid series has served as a professional gathering point for the Ukrainian SEO community and its international network since its launch. The in-person editions have drawn participants from across Europe and beyond, maintaining a format that centers on practical case studies and speaker access rather than broadcast-style programming.

SeoProfy is a professional digital marketing agency focused on advanced search engine optimization strategies. The company serves clients worldwide across multiple industries and provides data-driven solutions to improve organic search performance and digital marketing outcomes.

###