Navjot Gill-Chawla
- Doctoral Candidate, Aging, Health and Well-being, University of Waterloo
Navjot Gill-Chawla (she/her) is a Cultural Communities Coordinator at the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories, where she coordinates efforts to enhance culturally inclusive dementia care. She is also pursuing a PhD in Public Health (Aging, Health, and Well-being) from the University of Waterloo, where her research focuses on the experiences of South Asian Canadians living with dementia, their care partners, and the healthcare providers who support them. Navjot is an advocate for culturally tailored dementia services, knowledge translation, and community engagement. She has been involved in co-designing dementia resources.
Navjot can be reached at...Experience
- –present Doctoral Student, University of Waterloo
- University of Waterloo, P.hD. - Aging, Health and Wellbeing
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