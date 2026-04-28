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Azerbaijan And Türkiye Deepen Military Ties

Azerbaijan And Türkiye Deepen Military Ties


2026-04-28 10:04:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On April 28, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev met with a delegation led by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and tribute was paid to his memory. The memory of the Great Leader and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence.

During the official welcoming ceremony, the Commanders passed along the guard of honor. The National Anthems of both countries were performed.

At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijani -Turkish military cooperation and its further expansion was held.

The sides highlighted the importance of joint and international exercises in enhancing the professionalism, knowledge and skills of personnel of the relevant types of troops of both fraternal countries, as well as discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest.

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AzerNews

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