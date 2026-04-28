Kazakhstan Takes Action Against Tengizchevroil For Pollution Violations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tengizchevroil has been fined for exceeding permitted emissions levels, Trend reports via the Atyrau Region Department of Ecology.

According to the department, the violation was identified based on submitted documentation confirming that the company exceeded established limits for pollutant emissions.

Administrative cases were initiated against Tengizchevroil in line with Kazakhstan's Code of Administrative Offenses and referred to the Zhylyoi District Court for consideration.

Following the review, the court ruled on April 20, 2026, that Tengizchevroil was guilty and imposed an administrative fine of 53.7 million tenge (about $116,600).

The exchange rate is based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of April 28, 2026 (1 USD = 460.8 KZT).

Tengizchevroil, a joint venture formed on April 6, 1993, between the government of Kazakhstan and Chevron, is primarily engaged in the development of the Tengiz oil field in western Kazakhstan. First discovered in 1979, the Tengiz field is estimated to hold 3.1 billion tons (approximately 25 billion barrels) of oil reserves.