Roamly Launches World's First Real-Time Insurance for Autonomous Fleets with a 50% Discount

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solving an autonomous fleet pain point, the new Roamly FSD (Full Self Driving) insurance dynamically adjusts insurance cost by the mile when vehicle is in FSD mode

Austin, TX, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roamly, a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, today announced the launch of Roamly FSD (Full Self Driving), a first-to-market, usage-based product for commercial insurance built for the autonomous fleet era. Launched first in Tesla vehicles via an API integration with Roamly's proprietary software (Wheelbase), the revolutionary product prices insurance by the mile in real-time, reducing fleet owners' insurance costs by 50% the second the vehicle switches into autopilot mode.

The Missing Link in the Global Robotaxi Economy

As autonomous driving technology matures, the primary barrier to entry has shifted from "can the car drive?" to "is the car insured?" Roamly FSD now provides the missing commercial protection that adapts as fast as the software drives, future-proofing an emerging robotaxi market that is predicted to generate more than $19 billion in revenue by 2030 and $48 billion by 2035 in the U.S. alone, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney.

“We're seeing an autonomous vehicle evolution happen in real-time, but commercial insurance hasn't yet caught up. If the car is doing the driving, then why are we still paying human-driver insurance rates? Today we've removed those two remaining barriers: risk and fleet management," said Jeff Cavins, CEO of the Outdoorsy Group, parent company of Roamly and Wheelbase.“We aren't just solving the complex challenge of insuring autonomous vehicles; we are building the real-time risk engine that allows more people to participate in the autonomous economy."

How it Works: Combining the Power of Telemetry Integrated Tracking Software with Real-Time Protection

Roamly is redefining the relationship between risk and technology by ensuring that as vehicles become more autonomous, insurance coverage does the same, offering the modern fleet operator more affordable and more precise ways to scale their businesses.

Rather than pricing based on broad demographic estimates, Roamly FSD is linked directly to the Tesla onboard computer via Roamly's proprietary fleet management software (Wheelbase), enabling it to read high-fidelity telemetry and vehicle health data in real-time to offer a fixed, transparent rate when the vehicle is in FSD mode.



Zero Friction: No hardware, OBD-II dongles, or battery-draining apps. Connectivity is established directly through the vehicle's hardware. Usage-Based Precision: Earn rewards for every autonomous mile logged. No guesswork, nothing to download.

Built for Global Scale: From Individuals to Fleets

Roamly FSD is the newest addition to Roamly's portfolio of innovative mobility insurance solutions, joining Roamly Carshare for on rental autos, Roamly PX for off rental autos and Roamly Rental Shield. The launch follows Roamly's recent appointment as a Lloyd's Coverholder, strengthening its global underwriting capacity and reinforcing protection for both personal and professional customers. This innovation avoids traditional insurance bottlenecks, offering instant, commercial coverage that was previously unavailable to individual owners and small fleet managers.

To support the global rollout of autonomous fleets, Roamly has established Network Operations Centers (NOC) in both the United States and London to provide 24/7 monitoring of autonomous sessions and risk data, ensuring that fleet managers have institutional-grade oversight across time zones.

The Future: Turning Autonomous Vehicle Owners into Operators

Roamly's real-time insurance platform is underpinned by Mobilitas, which provides the underwriting expertise and capacity to help enable this model and accelerate its scalable deployment across autonomous fleet use cases.

“Mobilitas is committed to developing commercial insurance solutions that drive innovation within the mobility market,” said Jeff Huebner, executive vice president of commercial insurance for Mobilitas.“We are glad to partner with Roamly to support the availability of a new, tailor-made insurance product that advances the continued success of autonomous vehicles and the future of ride-hailing and on-demand transportation.”

By embedding this technology into Roamly's proprietary Wheelbase software ecosystem where Tesla owners and renters are already transacting, Roamly is enabling Tesla owners to instantly transform their vehicles – whether one vehicle or a fleet – into commercial ride-hailing and robotaxi assets with the push of a button.

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About Roamly

Roamly is a leading provider of innovative, specialty insurance solutions purpose-built for the modern mobility and marketplace travel economy. As a Lloyd's Coverholder and AI-first insurance innovator, Roamly delivers a robust platform, deep carrier partnerships, and an expanding ecosystem that empowers consumers, professional fleet owners, and marketplaces to unlock new revenue streams while reducing risk. Our technology harnesses AI, advanced automation, and embedded distribution to power tailored coverages for recreational vehicles, carsharing, and other emerging mobility models-covering everything from underwriting and claims to compliance, data analytics, and real-time risk management. Learn more at .

About Wheelbase

Wheelbase is the all-in-one operating system built for the next generation of independent mobility businesses. More than just a calendar, Wheelbase provides the infrastructure to scale-integrating professional-grade fleet controls with Roamly's embedded episodic insurance. We remove the barriers of risk and compliance so operators can stop worrying about liability and focus on growth. From boutique startups to enterprise franchises, Wheelbase empowers you to automate operations, maximize yield, and regain total control of your customer data. It's your fleet, your brand, and your rules. Learn more at .

About Outdoorsy Group

Founded in 2015, Outdoorsy Group is a global mobility technology company powering the decentralized asset-sharing economy. The Group's integrated ecosystem comprises three proprietary verticals: Outdoorsy, the premier mobility marketplace for high-yield asset utilization; Roamly, an AI-driven insurtech platform providing the risk-management infrastructure for the future of transport, from RVs to autonomous vehicles; and Wheelbase, the enterprise SaaS suite that serves as the mission-critical operating system for professional fleet management. Through this integrated platform, Outdoorsy Group enables mobility entrepreneurship at scale, providing the essential tools and demand-generation engines required to modernize the global transport sector.

About Mobilitas

The Mobilitas Insurance Companies offer commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market, and provide creative, technology-driven insurance solutions that protect business needs. The Mobilitas Insurance Companies are part of CSAA Insurance Group, which has a financial strength rating of“A” (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry's primary financial rating firm. More information is available at and on social media (LinkedIn, Facebook ).

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Roamly Launches World's First Real-Time Insurance for Autonomous Fleets with a 50% Discount