Questex Earns Three Jesse H. Neal Awards For Industry-Leading Content Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Healthcare & LifeSciences Recipient of the McAllister Editorial Fellowship

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company focused on high-growth B2B markets, today announces it has won three Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious awards for business journalism and content creation. With its focus on creating high-impact content and events that fuel business growth, Questex continues to raise the bar in how businesses connect.

Fierce Healthcare won gold for the story When the hospital leaves town written by Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Healthcare & LifeSciences, in two categories – Best Single Article and Best Explanatory Content. Additionally, Fierce Healthcare was named the first runner up for the Grand Neal award, the single most outstanding entry across all categories.

In addition, Ellison was named the recipient of the McAllister Editorial Fellowship, an annual award honoring one editor, selected from the Neal Awards finalists, for excellence in business media.

Fierce Network won gold in the Best Commentary category for Op-Eds by Stephen M. Saunders, Founder, FNTV as well as Executive Producer and Chief Satirist, FNTV.

“This recognition from the Neal Awards is a powerful validation of Questex's commitment to delivering high-impact content and experiences for the industries we serve. It reflects the strength of our brands, the creativity of our teams and our continued focus on driving meaningful connections and business outcomes for our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex.

Questex was shortlisted for 11 Jesse H. Neal Awards.

To learn more about Questex, visit questex.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

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