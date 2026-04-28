Acquia Recognizes 2026 Engage Award Winners For Digital Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia, the leading digital experience platform for agents and humans, today announced the winners of the 2026 Engage Awards. These awards honor customers and partners who have delivered exceptional digital experiences at scale, while balancing AI speed with enterprise governance.

"This year's winners reflect the full spectrum of digital excellence," said Chris Tranquill, Chief Executive Officer at Acquia. "Some are leading the way on AI-accelerated workflows, others on governance at scale, accessibility, and brand protection. Together they show what organizations can achieve when the platform gets out of the way and lets teams do their best work."

The winning stories are featured at Acquia Engage, currently taking place in Denver. Acquia's flagship customer and partner event brings together visionary keynotes, breakout sessions, and hands-on workshops led by industry experts and practitioners. This year's event marks the unveiling of the next evolution of Acquia Source and Acquia AI, an agentic command center and open agentic orchestration platform that gives organizations the unified intelligence and governed automation to build at AI speed and govern with total confidence.

Congratulations to all of this year's Acquia Engage Award winners. View their work at the Engage Awards gallery.

2026 Engage Award Winners

Best Digital Experience at Scale

Paragon DCX | Rathbones -- consolidated two independently managed wealth management websites into a single platform, driving a 110% increase in search visibility and climbing from 94th to 17th in competitive market ranking within weeks of launch.



Excellence in Brand Protection & Digital Accessibility

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation -- built a secure, WCAG-aligned digital platform to support the Tribe's reclamation of their ancestral name, achieving 98% accessibility compliance and an 80% reduction in unauthorized access attempts.



Best Transformation for Security & AI Readiness

Arizona State University -- migrated 426 Drupal sites to Acquia Cloud Platform through Acquia Site Factory, standardizing release cycles and saving an estimated 3,408 hours per quarter while establishing the foundation for staged Drupal AI adoption.



Best Use of Asset Management & Content Workflow

Axelerant | Union Coop -- implemented Acquia DAM to consolidate over 2TB of assets from fragmented storage into a single governed repository, replacing email-based approvals with a structured two-stage workflow and enabling reuse across all marketing channels.



Best Use of AI for Learning & Acceleration

FreelyGive | Edrington -- pioneered an AI-native migration strategy using Claude Code integrated with a Playwright MCP server to automate the generation and testing of an entire site's design components, unblocking a stalled project and dramatically reducing delivery overhead.



Honorable Excellence

Translink – deployed Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Campaign Studio to unify over 1.2 million customer profiles from fragmented legacy systems into a unified DXP, enabling personalized multi-channel engagement and improving privacy compliance across Queensland Government standards.



About Acquia

Acquia is the digital experience platform built for a world where your audience is both humans and agents.

As AI agents become active participants in how people discover, consume, and act on digital content, Acquia gives enterprise teams the platform to create, manage, and distribute experiences designed for both. Powered by agentic AI that orchestrates, not just advises, Acquia automates complex digital workflows within the governance guardrails large organizations require.

The world's #1 Drupal hosting provider, Acquia provides Acquia Source as a digital command center, a unified intelligent workspace where digital teams manage content, applications, AI agents, and analytics in one place.

Acquia. Built for what's next.

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