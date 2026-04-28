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Lazer Logistics' Chris Bennett To Speak On Fleet Technology And Yard Operations At ACT Expo
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lazer Logistics announced that Chris Bennett, Vice President of EV, Energy, and Sustainability, will speak at ACT Expo in a session focused on how fleet technology is reshaping warehouse and logistics operations.
The session,“Warehouses & Logistics Fleet Sector: How Fleet Technology Is Redefining the Yard and the Network,” will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and will explore how operators are using equipment, data, and automation to improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and drive more reliable performance across the supply chain.
Bennett will join a panel of industry leaders, including:
Kurt Neutgens, President & Chief Technology Officer, Orange EV
Peter Bratt, Reliability Superintendent, Global Container Terminals
Lauren Miller, Manager of Sustainability, ITS Logistics
Emmanuel Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer, Talon Logistics Inc.
“As supply chains are pushed to move faster and operate more efficiently, the yard has become a critical control point,” said Bennett.“This session will focus on how fleets are using technology to improve visibility, reduce delays, and create more predictable operations.”
The discussion will cover AI and automation in yard operations, deployment of electric and connected equipment, and how data is being used to drive faster decision-making and measurable gains.
ACT Expo brings together leaders across transportation, logistics, and sustainability to explore the technologies shaping the future of freight movement.
The session,“Warehouses & Logistics Fleet Sector: How Fleet Technology Is Redefining the Yard and the Network,” will take place from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and will explore how operators are using equipment, data, and automation to improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and drive more reliable performance across the supply chain.
Bennett will join a panel of industry leaders, including:
Kurt Neutgens, President & Chief Technology Officer, Orange EV
Peter Bratt, Reliability Superintendent, Global Container Terminals
Lauren Miller, Manager of Sustainability, ITS Logistics
Emmanuel Carrillo, Chief Executive Officer, Talon Logistics Inc.
“As supply chains are pushed to move faster and operate more efficiently, the yard has become a critical control point,” said Bennett.“This session will focus on how fleets are using technology to improve visibility, reduce delays, and create more predictable operations.”
The discussion will cover AI and automation in yard operations, deployment of electric and connected equipment, and how data is being used to drive faster decision-making and measurable gains.
ACT Expo brings together leaders across transportation, logistics, and sustainability to explore the technologies shaping the future of freight movement.
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