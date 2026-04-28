PM Modi Hails Gujarat Local Body Mandate As BJP Takes Decisive Lead Across All Tiers​

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the mandate in Gujarat's local body elections reflected strong public support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as counting trends and results showed the party leading decisively across municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats on Tuesday evening.​

Reacting to the emerging results, the Prime Minister said,“The bond between Gujarat and the BJP gets even stronger.”​

He expressed gratitude to voters for what he described as a sweeping mandate across corporations, municipalities, Taluka Panchayats and District Panchayats, adding that people had voted for“politics of good governance” and acknowledged the work of the state government.​

He further said, "The electorate had blessed the hard work of the BJP over the years and the party would continue working to take Gujarat to newer heights of progress.”​

He also praised party workers, stating that "BJP workers had consistently worked at the grassroots to address public issues, which had contributed to the party being a preferred choice in the state".​

The results are based on vote counts from elections held on April 26 across 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats under the supervision of the State Election Commission.​

Counting began at designated centres this morning amid tight security, with final declarations expected after all rounds are completed.​

According to trends and results available by 6:30 p.m., the BJP has secured a dominant position across all tiers.​

In taluka panchayats, the BJP has won 3,469 seats, the Congress 944 seats, and others 457. In district panchayats, the BJP has won 852 seats, the Congress 128, and others 55.​

The party is also reported to have won 33 out of 34 district panchayats. In municipalities, the BJP has secured 1,965 seats compared to 458 for the Congress and 177 for others.​

In municipal corporations, it has won 868 seats, while the Congress has secured 72 and others 12. The party is reported to have won 14 out of 15 municipal corporations.​

Among key local outcomes, the BJP registered strong wins in Surat district municipalities.​

In Kadodara, it won 25 of 28 seats; in Bardoli, 32 of 36, including 2 unopposed; in Tarsadi, 24 of 28, including 13 unopposed; and in Mandvi, 22 of 24, including 1 unopposed.​

The local body elections are considered significant for assessing grassroots political strength in Gujarat, as elected representatives in these bodies are responsible for civic administration and local development decisions.​

Counting is continuing across centres, with official final results to be confirmed by the State Election Commission after completion of the process.​