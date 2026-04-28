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ECB Faces Possible Rate Hike Pressure Amid Energy Market Risks
(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) could be pushed toward tightening monetary policy if ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt energy markets, according to financial analysts.
While the ECB is expected to keep interest rates steady in the short term, market developments linked to the Strait of Hormuz, alongside fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, are increasing concerns about future inflation trends.
Economists warn that sustained high energy costs could slow the eurozone’s disinflation process, potentially forcing the ECB to reconsider its current policy direction.
Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING Group, told Anadolu that the central bank is likely to hold rates at its April meeting, noting that some members of the Governing Council see no immediate need for urgent action.
However, he added that a rate increase of 50 basis points by the end of the year remains a possibility.
Houte also pointed to recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for April, which showed producer price inflation reaching a 37-month high despite weaker overall growth.
“This is important, as ECB President (Christine) Lagarde stated during the March press conference that the ECB would be particularly attentive to selling price expectations of firms, so the markets will be very attentive for any hints on the ECB’s perception of future inflation risks,” he said. “Even with stability now, the probability of a rate hike later this year, has clearly increased.”
Analysts say that while immediate policy changes appear unlikely, inflation risks driven by energy volatility are increasingly shaping expectations for the ECB’s next moves.
While the ECB is expected to keep interest rates steady in the short term, market developments linked to the Strait of Hormuz, alongside fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices, are increasing concerns about future inflation trends.
Economists warn that sustained high energy costs could slow the eurozone’s disinflation process, potentially forcing the ECB to reconsider its current policy direction.
Peter Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING Group, told Anadolu that the central bank is likely to hold rates at its April meeting, noting that some members of the Governing Council see no immediate need for urgent action.
However, he added that a rate increase of 50 basis points by the end of the year remains a possibility.
Houte also pointed to recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for April, which showed producer price inflation reaching a 37-month high despite weaker overall growth.
“This is important, as ECB President (Christine) Lagarde stated during the March press conference that the ECB would be particularly attentive to selling price expectations of firms, so the markets will be very attentive for any hints on the ECB’s perception of future inflation risks,” he said. “Even with stability now, the probability of a rate hike later this year, has clearly increased.”
Analysts say that while immediate policy changes appear unlikely, inflation risks driven by energy volatility are increasingly shaping expectations for the ECB’s next moves.
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