Reliance Global Group Increases Ownership In Enquantum To 29% Following Achievement Of Defined Technical And Commercial Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EZRA's Scale51 Model Continues Advancing Path Toward Majority Control of Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Platform

LAKEWOOD, NJ, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (“we,”“us,”“our,” the“Company” or“Reliance”) today announced it has increased its ownership in Enquantum Ltd. (“Enquantum”), a developer of next-generation post-quantum cryptographic solutions. Following Enquantum's completion of defined technical and commercial milestones, the Company funded the next investment tranche, increasing its equity position in Enquantum to approximately 29%. Upon continued execution against the remaining milestone framework, Reliance expects to obtain a 51% fully diluted controlling interest in Enquantum pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, dated February 5, 2026, between the Company and Enquantum.



This investment reflects a structured approach to building controlling positions in high-impact technology platforms through measured execution.



“We are actively advancing what we believe to be a clearly defined strategy to build ownership in high-impact technology platforms through disciplined, milestone-based investment,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group.“Increasing our position in Enquantum reflects progress across both technical validation and commercial readiness and our conviction in its long-term potential. We are deploying capital in alignment with verified milestone achievement, while maintaining a structured pathway toward a 51% fully diluted controlling interest. We believe this approach allows us to scale our investment responsibly while supporting Enquantum's continued advancement toward commercialization and broader market adoption.”

Reliance believes Enquantum is positioned within a significant and developing market opportunity as enterprises, infrastructure operators and public-sector organizations prepare for the transition to quantum-resilient security. As demand grows for post-quantum cryptographic solutions that can operate in high-throughput, performance-sensitive environments, the Company believes Enquantum is addressing an important need across regulated financial systems, cloud and AI infrastructure, telecommunications networks, defense environments and other critical digital systems.

Supporting this milestone, Enquantum continued advancing both its core technology platform and its commercial readiness including completion of a defined commercial readiness phase.

During the current funding cycle, the company successfully completed a defined commercial readiness phase, defined buyer-oriented latency performance targets for its alpha version and continued expanding the validation and marketing infrastructure needed to support future customer engagement.

Enquantum established initial latency targets for its alpha version, including 20 to 80 microseconds for Kyber768 key generation and verification and approximately one microsecond for AEAD processing latency. In practical terms, these targets are intended to show that Enquantum is designing for high-throughput infrastructure environments where predictable and measurable latency can be critical to adoption. These performance benchmarks are designed to align with real-world infrastructure requirements, supporting the transition from development to deployment.

Enquantum's AEAD implementation has also advanced into laboratory testing, with full throughput and latency benchmarking expected to begin shortly. In parallel, the company is developing an in-house post-quantum cryptography test system intended to support ongoing validation while reducing reliance on costly third-party equipment.

At the same time, Enquantum is advancing its commercial efforts, including active engagement with prospective partners and potential design partners across multiple opportunities, while continuing to expand its broader pipeline and prepare for potential infrastructure deployments in priority markets.

“This milestone reflects continued progress in both our technical roadmap and the commercial readiness of our platform,” said Roman Vercetti, Chief Executive Officer of Enquantum.“We have continued refining our architecture, improving the validation environment around the product, and improved efficiency and scalability, and are progressing toward deployment in real-world infrastructure environments. With Reliance's continued support, we are accelerating development and deepening our engagement with potential partners as demand for quantum-resilient solutions continues to grow.”

Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures at Reliance Global Group, added,“We are seeing tangible progress at the technology level, particularly around performance validation and deployment readiness, which are important to adoption in infrastructure markets. Increasing our ownership to 29% reflects our confidence in Enquantum's trajectory and in our continued path toward majority control. We believe the transition to post-quantum encryption represents a significant long-term opportunity within the broader cybersecurity landscape.”

These discussions remain preliminary, and there can be no assurance that they will result in definitive agreements, or that any anticipated partnerships or deployments will occur on acceptable terms or at all.

Reliance views its investment in Enquantum as a key component of EZRA International Group's broader strategy to identify and scale high-impact technology platforms through disciplined capital deployment, operational support and a defined path to control ownership. Reliance's approach is focused on building control through execution, with each milestone serving as a validation point toward long-term value creation. This model allows the Company to scale its exposure while managing risk and maintaining alignment with shareholder value creation.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency and brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with a full suite of business development tools, enabling them to compete effectively with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure, uses AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail brick-and-mortar insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States and offer a wide variety of insurance products.



In addition to its insurance and Insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance's core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's expected pathway to increase its ownership in Enquantum Ltd. ("Enquantum") to a 51% fully diluted controlling interest pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, dated February 5, 2026, between the Company and Enquantum (the "Share Purchase Agreement"); the timing, funding and completion of future milestone-based tranche investments, including the Company's ability to exercise acceleration rights; the Company's anticipated ability to obtain additional governance rights, including board representation, upon achievement of specified milestones; the development, performance, scalability, validation and commercialization of Enquantum's post-quantum cryptographic technology, including Enquantum's alpha version, its AEAD implementation, its in-house post-quantum cryptography test system, and Enquantum's ability to meet or achieve its stated latency performance targets, including targets of 20 to 80 microseconds for Kyber768 key generation and verification and approximately one microsecond for AEAD processing latency; Enquantum's completion of defined technical and commercial milestones, including the commercial readiness phase referenced herein; the preliminary nature of Enquantum's discussions with prospective partners and potential design partners, and whether any such discussions will result in definitive agreements on acceptable terms or at all; the timing and occurrence of any planned or potential infrastructure deployments by Enquantum in priority markets; the anticipated demand for, and timing of, migration to quantum-resilient encryption standards across regulated financial systems, cloud and AI infrastructure, telecommunications networks, defense environments and other critical digital systems; the size, growth and evolution of the post-quantum cybersecurity market; the Company's ability to integrate Enquantum within EZRA International Group and execute its Scale51 model; and the expected strategic, operational and financial benefits of the investment.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that milestone conditions under the Share Purchase Agreement are not achieved or are delayed; the risk that the Company is unable to fund future tranche investments on anticipated terms or timelines; the risk that the Company does not ultimately obtain majority ownership or governance control of Enquantum; risks related to the development, validation, performance, latency benchmarking, regulatory acceptance, commercialization or market adoption of Enquantum's post-quantum cryptographic technology, including the risk that Enquantum's alpha version or AEAD implementation does not achieve targeted performance, throughput or latency benchmarks, or does not do so on anticipated timelines; the risk that Enquantum's preliminary discussions with prospective partners or design partners do not result in definitive agreements on acceptable terms, or at all; the risk that any anticipated or planned infrastructure deployments do not occur as expected or are delayed or cancelled; the risk that post-quantum standards adoption or infrastructure migration occurs more slowly or differently than anticipated; integration, execution and scaling challenges associated with supporting an early-stage technology company; the risk that anticipated synergies or strategic benefits are not realized on expected timelines or at all; intellectual property, cybersecurity, regulatory and data protection risks; the Company's ability to access capital on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, market and interest rate conditions.

Such risks and uncertainties also include geopolitical risks, including the ongoing and evolving conflict involving Israel and Iran, which may result in regional instability, military activity, cyberattacks, disruptions to critical infrastructure, supply chains or communications networks, workforce disruptions, delays in development, testing or deployment activities, or limitations on Enquantum's ability to operate in or access certain markets. Recent developments have included an escalation in state-sponsored and retaliatory cyber activity and attacks on infrastructure in the region, which could adversely impact technology companies operating in or connected to the region. The extent, duration, and impact of such conditions remain uncertain and could materially adversely affect Enquantum's operations and the Company's investment.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, when filed, and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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