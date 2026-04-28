Rightworks Appoints Michael Marchetti As Chief Customer Experience Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHUA, N.H., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today announced the appointment of Michael Marchetti as Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO). Reporting to CEO Ian Williams, Marchetti will lead the company's Customer Experience organization, overseeing Customer Success, Technical Support, and Onboarding to ensure Rightworks customers continue to receive the seamless, high-quality experience they've grown to know and love.

“Michael is a proven leader with a strong track record of transforming organizations to deliver strategic customer experiences that drive customer value and growth,” said Williams.“His ability to build customer-centric organizations and deliver measurable results will be critical as we continue to scale and deepen our customer relationships.”

Marchetti brings more than 20 years of experience leading customer success and support teams across SaaS and services organizations. Most recently, he served as CCXO at DRB, where he led a 300+ person team and transformed the customer experience through a proactive, data-driven strategy, reducing at-risk accounts and creating a competitive advantage in the market. Previously, as Chief Customer Officer at BrandMuscle, Marchetti led teams supporting a $100 million book of business, achieving a 98% customer retention rate.

“Rightworks has a strong commitment to its customers and the accounting profession,” said Marchetti.“I'm excited to join the team and help elevate the customer experience while driving long-term value and growth.”

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting and finance, Rightworks is the preferred managed application, security, and IT cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services-protecting users and everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman, 603-751-4488

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