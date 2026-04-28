Edible Garden Named Among Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers In The U.S. In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Highlights Company's Leadership in Controlled Environment Agriculture and Sustainable Growing Practices

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has been named one of the Top 25 Greenhouse Produce Growers in the U.S. in 2026 by CEAg World, a leading authority covering the controlled environment agriculture industry.

The annual ranking recognizes the most prominent greenhouse produce growers across the United States, highlighting companies that are advancing innovation, operational scale, and sustainability within the CEA sector. The list reflects the continued growth and importance of greenhouse farming as demand rises for locally grown, environmentally responsible food production.

“We are proud to be recognized among the top greenhouse produce growers in the United States, which reflects the strength of our controlled environment agriculture platform and our commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“As consumer demand continues to shift toward locally grown, organic, and responsibly produced food, we believe our Zero-Waste Inspired® farming model and advanced greenhouse technologies position us well to meet that demand while delivering value to our retail partners and shareholders.”

“At Edible Garden, our differentiated Farm to Formula® approach allows us to maximize the value of what we grow by extending into higher-margin, value-added products while maintaining a strong foundation in CEA,” Kras continued.“Through our patented GreenThumb software, self-watering display technology, and focus on reducing food waste and food miles, we are helping drive a more efficient and sustainable food supply chain.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its expansion into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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