Fortinet Report Reveals Cybersecurity Hiring Stalls As Nearly Half Of IT Leaders Face Corporate Pushback

FortiGuard Labs
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| Media Contact:
| Investor Contact:
| Analyst Contact:
| Stephanie Lira
Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700
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| Anthony Luscri
Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700
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| Sarah Goodwin
Fortinet, Inc.
408-832-1428
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