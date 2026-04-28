Access Coins Evo And Kojo Partner To Close The Procurement-To-Finance Gap For Specialty Contractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration connects field purchasing, procurement and job cost accounting in a single automated workflow, eliminating manual reconciliation for MEP contractors

ALBANY, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Construction, a division of The Access Group, today announced a strategic integration partnership between Access Coins Evo and the procurement platform Kojo, connecting field purchasing, procurement, warehouse operations, and job cost accounting in a single automated workflow. The integration delivers real-time financial visibility across specialty contracting organizations, from the jobsite to the back office, with no duplicate data entry and no manual reconciliation. For midsize and enterprise MEP and HVAC contractors, the partnership closes a decades-old gap between what happens on the jobsite and what appears in the financial system. The integration is available now.

The Partnership

“Specialty contractors using both Access Coins Evo and Kojo have been asking for this connection, and both Kojo and ourselves wanted to deliver a partnership that gives our users huge productivity gains and wider margins. We believe this integration delivers exactly that,” said Alex Boury, General Manager at Access Construction.“Access Coins Evo was built exclusively for construction. The Kojo integration extends that depth to the field purchasing layer, giving specialty contractors the connected workflow their operations demand.”

Closing the Field Purchasing-to-Finance Gap

Specialty contractors have long been forced to manually reconcile field activity with financial data. Purchase orders, invoices, receipts and job cost codes generated in the field, sometimes on paper, must be re-entered into back-office platforms. This creates lag, errors and budget overruns that surface at month-end, long after corrective action is possible. On average, specialty contractors discover job cost overruns up to 30 days after the problem occurs. 43% of specialty contractors cannot cover unexpected project costs, a risk tied directly to poor cash-flow forecasting and limited real-time visibility.

The Access Coins Evo and Kojo integration connects four activities that have historically operated in silos: field requisitions and field purchasing, procurement and purchasing execution, warehouse and inventory management, and accounting and job cost management.

Purchase orders, invoices and receipts created in Kojo automatically sync to Access Coins Evo, keeping job costs accurate and finance teams in control without adding administrative work.

The business impact reaches every level of a specialty contracting organization. CFOs and financial controllers gain end-to-end job cost accuracy without manual entry, real-time commitment tracking and a faster month-end close. Project managers and operations leaders see field-to-finance data in real time, eliminating late-stage budget surprises on complex projects. Procurement and purchasing teams benefit from automated purchase order-to-invoice matching between Kojo and Coins, with fewer approval delays and cleaner vendor payment cycles. For technology decision-makers, the integration is validated, bidirectional and requires no custom build, delivering a single source of truth across both systems.

Industry Perspective

“Kojo was built to give contractors control over their materials; from the field, to the warehouse, and within the office. Connecting that workflow directly to Access Coins Evo means our shared customers no longer have to choose between field efficiency and financial accuracy,” said Micah Rodman, CEO at Kojo.“This is the purchase-to-finance workflow contractors have needed for a long time.”

Join Access Coins Evo and Kojo for a live walkthrough of the new integration May 19. During the webinar, you'll see how field purchasing activity in Kojo flows seamlessly into your accounting and job costs in Coins, eliminating manual reconciliation, improving cost visibility, and accelerating month-end close. Plus, hear directly from joint customer Debbie Betts, Accountant at Anderson Howard, on how connected field-to-finance workflows are helping her team stay in control of project costs.

Register now to attend live at .

Availability

The Access Coins Evo and Kojo integration is available now for contractors using both platforms. Existing Kojo customers can contact their Kojo account team to enable the integration and begin setup. Contractors interested in Access Coins Evo or the combined solution can contact Access Construction at .

About Access Coins Evo

Access Coins Evo is a construction ERP platform built for midsize and enterprise specialty contractors in the MEP, HVAC and civil sectors. The platform integrates financials, workforce management, project delivery, service operations, compliance and field tools in a single system. Access Coins Evo is part of Access Construction, which also offers the Access Fonn project management platform. For more information, visit theaccessgroup/en-us/construction.

About Kojo

Kojo is the leading materials procurement platform built for contractors. Kojo connects the field, office, warehouse and accounting teams on one system, giving everyone visibility into what is being ordered, how much it costs, and where it is going. Kojo customers report an average of 2 to 5 percent savings in labor and material costs per project. For more information, visit

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