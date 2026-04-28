Cryopreservation Bags And Freezing Bags Market At $175.1 Mn In 2026 Why The Next $324.3 Mn Phase Matters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market size was valued at USD 162.06 million in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 324.3 million by 2034, rising at an 8.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market

The freezing bags are widely used for the storage of blood, blood components, cells, cellular components, and tissues. On the other hand, the cryopreservation bags are ideally used for cryopreserving biological samples down to -196°C in both the vapor and liquid phases. These bags are composed of special-grade Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), also referred to as polyolefin. CellBios is the first leading company to provide freezing bags with more than 50 different configurations and fill sizes for several applications. This company offers single-use, pre-assembled, gamma-sterilized, and closed systems, which are ideally suitable for controlled thawing, freezing, and long-term cryostorage.

Market Highlights



North America dominated the market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By type of analyte, the blood segment dominated the market in 2025.

By type of analyte, the biologics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By end user, the blood bank segment dominated the global cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in 2025. By end user, the bio-pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Novel Biopharmaceutical Solutions Driving Success

The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market is accelerated by the leading companies, such as Saint Gobain, which provide numerous cryopreservation products, including components like connection and flow control, filtration, fluid transfer, laboratory components, measurement solutions, rigid fittings, adaptors, and piping. Moreover, single-use assemblies include overmolding capabilities, closure systems, fill finish, containment products, PUPSIT assemblies, and cold storage solutions.

Additionally, cell therapy Cell & Gene Therapies (ISCT)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Enabled by Single-Use Cryopreservation Solutions

Cryopreservation plays a pivotal role in biopharmaceutical operations, which allows advanced therapy manufacturers and researchers to preserve biological specimens for a long time. Cryopreservation is used to advance therapeutic innovations across the expanding cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market. It also preserves or delivers cell and gene therapies to clinical sites and hospitals, which then deliver these therapies to patients. The selection of the right single-use materials for cryogenic conditions is important for biopharmaceutical

Use of Cryopreservation in Biopharma Manufacturing

The biopharma companies are committed to establishing their manufacturing process in five common ways, such as raw material storage, transportation, sample retention, working cell banks, and during final fill. Cryopreservation is pivotal in the storage and transportation of raw biological materials like living cells and blood. The clinical facilities or hospitals across the transitioning cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market are the primary collection sites for these samples. These samples are then transported to research centers or manufacturing laboratories for further analysis and bioprocessing. These vital steps ensure that these samples are ready for use and remain viable upon entry into hospitals and clinical trial sites.

Increased Focus on Meeting Clinical and Regulatory Compliance

Regulatory compliance is a must while improving the materials that are used to engineer single-use solutions for biopharma manufacturers and cryopreservation needs. The choice of safer single-use materials is essential to enhance advanced therapy manufacturing. The biopharma manufacturers supporting the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market prioritize clinical safety in the material selection process. The Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemicals (REACH) of the European Union (EU) is a renowned regulatory body that introduces guidelines and regulations on the use of certain chemicals. These chemicals are present in materials that are used in the construction of single-use solutions due to their impacts on health and the environment.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in 2025, owing to the commercialization of cell and gene therapies and the expansion of biobanking infrastructure. The biopreservation initiative of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is a $300 million program of the U.S. to advance biopreservation technologies. This initiative aims to improve the long-term survival of preserved organs for transplantation through cryopreservation techniques. On the other hand, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Research supports the Biobanking & Biospecimen Science program, which aims to standardize the long-term cryostorage of biospecimens.

U.S. Market Analysis

The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in the U.S. is advancing due to the rising demand for biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products, and the expansion of biobanks in the U.S. to support genomics and

For instance,

In February 2026, Cryoport's MVE Biological Solutions launched the New MVE Fusion 800 series, which is the next-generation fusion technology of the company. This product is a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer that removes the need for a continuous liquid nitrogen (LN2) supply. It also delivers exceptional safety, reliability, and sustainability in a compact environment.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market during the forecast period due to increased government funding for biotechnology innovation and R&D, increased prevalence of blood disorders, and the shift to single-use systems. The government-led funding programs aim to advance therapeutics,

India Market Trends

The cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in India is expected to witness a huge and continuous adoption of regenerative medicine and advanced therapies, and robust production of pharmaceuticals

Segmentation Analysis

Type of Analyte Insights

The blood segment dominated the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in 2025, owing to the importance of blood and its components as the primary substances stored in specialized containers. The high volume of blood and blood components is driven by rising transfusion rates and the increasing prevalence of blood disorders. Innovations focus on red blood cells and reducing storage lesions through advanced polymers.

The biologics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for biologics-specific storage that supports FDA-approved therapies. There is a notable demand for single-use cryopreservation bags to avoid cross-contamination risks and offer a sterile environment for high-value biologics. Biologics are driving the need for cryobags that maintain 100% sterile closed system integrity during ultra-low temperature storage.

End User Insights

The blood bank segment led the cryopreservation bags and freezing bags market in 2025, owing to the importance of blood bank products for the storage, transport, and manufacturing of biological materials in cell and gene therapy applications, tissue product manufacturing, and tissue recovery. In March 2025, OriGen Biomedical announced a strategic partnership with Blood Centers of America, which is the largest blood supply network in the U.S. This partnership aims to offer consistent access to cryobags and related products, and OriGen Biomedical's high-quality cryopreservation medical devices to the BCA Advanced Therapies network, along with BCA's tissue center members.

The bio-pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the market during the studied period due to FDA-approved cell and gene therapies introduced by the leading companies. They are transitioning towards industrial-scale logistics and need to incorporate millions of cryopreservation units. The major role of these companies has shifted from clinical research to large-scale commercialization, specifically for cell and gene therapies.

Top Companies in the Market



CellBios Healthcare & Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd

OriGen Biomedical

Charter Medical Corporation

American Durafilm Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

American Durafilm

Merck KGaA

BioLife Solutions

Macopharma

Corning Incorporated Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cryopreservation & platelet storage technologies market is on an upward trajectory, poised to generate substantial revenue growth, potentially climbing into the hundreds of millions over the forecast years from 2025 to 2034. This surge is attributed to evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements reshaping the industry.

The global cell cryopreservation market size is calculated at US$ 1.65 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 1.85 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 5.05 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2026 and 2035.

The global cell freezing media market size is calculated at US$ 1.30 in 2025, grew to US$ 1.42 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 2.97 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2026 and 2035.

The global cell line cryopreservation market size is estimated at US$ 5.39 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to US$ 5.99 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach around US$ 13.97 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.16% between 2024 and 2034.

The U.S. bioreactor bags market size is calculated at USD 1.36 billion in 2025, grew to USD 1.61 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 7.33 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.34% between 2026 and 2035.

The global bioprocess bags market size is calculated at USD 4.74 billion in 2025, grew to USD 5.52 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 21.71 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 16.44% between 2026 and 2035.

The IV bags market was estimated at US$ 2.06 billion in 2025, grew to USD 2.19 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to US$ 3.74 billion by 2035, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14% from 2026 to 2035.

The global renewable/sustainable laboratory plasticware market size is calculated at US$ 0.42 in 2024, grew to US$ 0.5 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 2.40 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 19.03% between 2025 and 2034. Renewable/sustainable plasticware provides biodegradable, sustainable, and eco-friendly options.

The global life science plastic bottles market size is calculated at USD 6.54 billion in 2024, grew to USD 6.95 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 11.97 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2025 and 2034.

The sustainable bioprocessing materials market is poised for significant growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by the rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Increasing regulatory support for green technologies and a growing shift toward circular bioeconomy practices are fueling adoption.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Analyte



Blood

Biologics Tissue



By End User



Blood Bank

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Ambulatory Surgical Facility

Hospital

Academic and Research Institute Other

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



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