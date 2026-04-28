Showmojo Adds Property Shield Integration To Help Property Managers Prevent Listing Fraud



AI-powered threat intelligence now monitors properties for fraudulent listings, impersonation, and brand misuse

Early warning system helps property managers prevent costly incidents like squatting, trespassing, and property damage Security features apply automatically to property listings and leasing workflows



CLAYMONT, Del., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShowMojo, a top leasing automation platform designed for property managers, today announced its new Property Shield integration, adding AI-powered fraud detection and brand protection to its suite of security features.

Listing fraud is disruptive, costly, and very common. One in five property listings now have fraudulent duplicate listings online, which increases the risk of trespassing, squatting, and property damage, with costs of nearly $10,000 per incident. In 2024 alone, nearly $200 million in rental fraud losses were reported, according to the FBI. ShowMojo's integration with Property Shield brings continuous monitoring for listing fraud directly into the platform and enables property managers to detect fraud before it impacts their portfolios.

"Property managers are often managing fraud reactively, after damage is done," said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of ShowMojo. "Property Shield allows us to shift that to proactive protection. Threats are identified early, and property managers can act before an incident occurs."

Property Shield continuously scans online listings, social platforms, and public marketplaces for duplicates, fake ads, brand impersonation, and unauthorized data use. When suspicious activity is detected, alerts appear alongside leasing activity within ShowMojo, giving managers immediate visibility and recommended actions. The scale of this protection is substantial: Property Shield now monitors nearly 400,000 properties across the country and has removed more than one million fraudulent listings over the last two years.

“We're excited to partner with ShowMojo and bring our solution to a wider audience,” said Alex Fahsel, CEO of Property Shield.“This integration will help protect even more properties from listing fraud and deliver real value to ShowMojo customers.”

Because ShowMojo already manages access control and fraud screening, this connection brings those same security features into the fraud detection workflow.

Key benefits:



Detect threats early: Continuous monitoring identifies fraudulent listings and brand impersonation before they lead to physical incidents

Reduce liability: Early warning enables preventive action, avoiding costly outcomes like squatting, trespassing, or property damage

Protect brand reputation: Property managers get visibility into fraudulent use of their listings and property data Streamlined workflow: Fraud intelligence integrates directly into ShowMojo with no separate tools or manual review required

"As fraud becomes more sophisticated, leasing teams need protection that evolves with the threats," added Anderson. "Property Shield gives ShowMojo customers the visibility they need to protect their portfolios and operations."

Unlike tools that surface alerts after fraud has occurred, Property Shield and ShowMojo work together to prevent incidents proactively. The result is faster detection, better protection, and less exposure to the financial and reputational costs fraud creates.

To learn more, new and existing customers can sign up for a demo of ShowMojo's Property Shield integration here.

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents. From scheduling and showing coordination to prospect screening and follow-up, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. With tools for secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, ShowMojo delivers a better experience for both prospective tenants and property managers. Learn more at showmojo.

About PropertyTek

PropertyTek is a portfolio of leading property management technology brands, including ShowMojo and Tenant Turner. PropertyTek is transforming how midsize landlords and property managers run their businesses by delivering smarter, more connected tools to lease properties with ease. For more information, visit.

About Property Shield

Property Shield is the only AI-powered threat intelligence platform purpose-built for residential real estate. Trusted to protect 400,000 properties across 188 markets nationwide, the platform continuously monitors online listings, social platforms, and public marketplaces to identify rental fraud, brand impersonation, and unauthorized data use. By detecting threats early, Property Shield helps property managers prevent costly incidents and protect their portfolios.

CONTACT: Media Contact Sergut Dejene...