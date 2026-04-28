Forwardnow Named 2026 Freight Forwarder Of The Year By Supply Chain Moves

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global freight forwarder recognized for transforming international freight with end-to-end visibility, resilience, and innovation

HAZELWOOD, Mo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group (“ITF”), a leader in 3PL supply chain logistics solutions, today announced that ForwardNow, its global freight forwarding platform, has been named Freight Forwarder of the Year by Supply Chain Moves in its 2026 industry awards. The recognition honors ForwardNow's rapid emergence as a transformative force in global logistics, combining air, ocean, and road freight capabilities with real-time visibility and predictive intelligence into a single, unified platform.

The Supply Chain Moves awards honor standout organizations and leaders driving measurable impact across the logistics and supply chain ecosystem. ForwardNow was selected for its ability to deliver greater visibility, efficiency, and reliability in an increasingly complex global trade environment.

“The recognition of Freight Forwarder of the Year is a reflection of what our entire team has built together, a platform that puts reliability and transparency at the center of global logistics,” says Ayman Hanno, Director of Freight Forwarding at ITF Group.“ForwardNow was designed from the ground up to bring resilience to global supply chains, and this award validates we're delivering on that promise as our customers navigate the demands of global logistics today.”

Launched in 2025, ForwardNow is a next-generation digital logistics platform designed to streamline global freight operations. By combining advanced technology with ITF Group's deep industry expertise, the platform enables shippers to manage shipments end-to-end with enhanced visibility, real-time data, and simplified workflows.

The recognition comes at a time when the freight forwarding industry is undergoing rapid transformation. As supply chains become more complex and volatile, forwarders are increasingly expected to provide digital capabilities, real-time insights, and greater operational agility to meet rising customer expectations. ForwardNow has distinguished itself by delivering on these demands, empowering customers with smarter routing, improved communication, and a more seamless logistics experience across global markets.

To learn more about ForwardNow and its global freight capabilities, visit forwardnow.

About ITF Group

Founded in 2012, ITF Group LLC is a trusted asset-based 3PL partner delivering smart, scalable logistics solutions across North America and beyond. Through its family of brands – ITF Group, ForwardNow, and HaulerHub – the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), warehousing, last-mile delivery, and global forwarding. Powered by a tech-driven approach, a high-performance fleet, and an experienced team, ITF Group enables seamless supply chain execution and greater visibility for its customers. Whether it's across the street or across the globe, ITF Group gets it there.

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