Kyrgyzstan Approves Baseline Macroeconomic Scenario For 2027-2031

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev chaired a meeting of the Coordinating council on macroeconomic and investment policy under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic presented a report on the selection of the main macroeconomic scenario from among the proposed scenarios for the socio-economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2027–2031. The document was approved by members of the Coordinating Council.

The assessment of the socio-economic development scenarios for 2027–2031 was carried out taking into account the preliminary results of socio-economic development for 2025, the current macroeconomic dynamics for January–March 2026, as well as an analysis of internal and external factors affecting the stability and growth rate of the national economy.

When forming the scenarios, actual trends in key sectors of the economy, resource capacities, as well as the dynamics of investment activity and domestic demand were considered. Special attention was paid to analyzing sources of economic growth, including the creation of fiscal space for the implementation of priority large-scale investment and social projects.

The development of industry, construction, and the services sector has made a significant contribution to economic growth. It is important to maintain macroeconomic stability and take measures to attract investment into the economy in order to sustain high growth rates. The National Development Programme of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2030 provides for ensuring average annual real GDP growth rates.

Following the meeting, and taking into account the discussions held, the“Baseline” scenario was approved as the main macroeconomic scenario.