Kazmunaygas Subsidiary Signs Partnership Agreement With Local Packaging Producer

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas' subsidiary Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI) has signed a partnership agreement with local Asyl Arman LLP, Trend reports via KMG.

Within the framework of the cooperation, KPI has offered an import-substituting grade of polypropylene designed for the production of bagging products. This will help reduce dependence on foreign raw materials and increase the share of locally produced goods in the market.

The strengthening of long-term relations is supported by KPI's “Forsazh” support program, aimed at developing polymer processing in Kazakhstan.

Asyl Arman company, based in Kokshetau, is one of Kazakhstan's largest manufacturers of flexible packaging for bulk materials. It also produces polypropylene bags, big-bag containers, and various types of industrial packaging.

Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. is the first integrated gas chemical complex in Kazakhstan, located in the Atyrau region, specializing in polypropylene production.