Stephen Brusatte

Chancellor's Fellow in Vertebrate Palaeontology, University of Edinburgh

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Steve is Professor of Palaeontology and Evolution at the University of Edinburgh. He is a vertebrate palaeontologist and evolutionary biologist who specialises in the anatomy, genealogy, and evolution of dinosaurs and other fossil organisms. He has written over 200 scientific papers, published several books (including the New York Times bestseller popular science book The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs), done fieldwork across the world, and has described over 15 new species of fossil animals. His research is profiled often in the popular press and he is the paleontology consultant for the Jurassic World film franchise and“resident palaeontologist” and scientific consultant for the BBC's Walking With Dinosaurs programme.

2020–present Professor, University of Edinburgh

2013 Columbia University, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh