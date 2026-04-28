Alice Milner

I am a peatland scientist and Associate Professor at Royal Holloway, University of London. My research focuses on peatlands, especially forested peatlands (wet woodlands), with particular interests in carbon dynamics, environmental change and the science–policy interface. I co-founded the Wet Woodlands Research Network and I work with researchers, practitioners and policymakers to improve understanding of these wetland ecosystems and support evidence-based approaches to restoration, conservation and land management.

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