Bangladesh, Belarus Eye Expanded Labor Migration Cooperation

Dhaka: Labor migration emerged as a key focus during a high-level meeting between Mikhail Kasko and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh, on April 28.

During the courtesy call, the non-resident Ambassador of Belarus congratulated the state minister on assuming office and reaffirmed his country's willingness to work closely with Bangladesh under the new government, read a press release from the ministry.

In response, the state minister welcomed the Ambassador and expressed Dhaka's interest in strengthening bilateral ties, particularly by expanding opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled Bangladeshi workers in Belarus.

Officials from both sides held what they described as“productive discussions” on a range of sectors, with labor migration highlighted as a priority area alongside agriculture, defense, textiles and readymade garments (RMG), information technology, pharmaceuticals, and jute.

Diplomatic sources said both countries see growing potential in regulated labor mobility, which could benefit Bangladesh's overseas employment sector while addressing workforce needs in Belarus.

The two sides also stressed the importance of enhancing people-to-people contact, noting that increased migration and workforce exchanges could play a vital role in strengthening long-term bilateral relations.

To accelerate cooperation, both parties agreed to hold regular bilateral mechanisms, including Foreign Office consultations, more frequently.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction over the warm discussions and reaffirming their commitment to deepening Bangladesh–Belarus relations in the coming years.

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