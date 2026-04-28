Gardening Tips: Want Your Tulsi To Flourish? Try This Lemon Peel Hack!

For Indians, the Tulsi plant is not just a plant; it's a sacred herb and a deity. But many people struggle to keep it growing well. Often, the plant wilts and dies within a week of planting.

We all know lemons are great for our health, but they can also help plants grow. Many people wonder if it's right to add lemon peels to a Tulsi pot. The simple answer is yes, you can add them without any fear.Don't just throw away those lemon peels! They are packed with essential nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. These elements improve the soil's quality. As the peels slowly decompose, they feed the Tulsi's roots, helping the plant grow stronger and its leaves look much greener.Small pests like aphids and ants often trouble the Tulsi plant, damaging its leaves. Lemon peels have a strong, sharp smell that these pests hate. When you add the peels to the soil, they act as a natural pesticide, keeping insects away without using any harmful chemicals.Sometimes, potted plants can get a musty, earthy smell, especially if you've watered them a bit too much. Lemon peels can fix this! Their fresh citrus fragrance helps reduce that pot odour and keeps the soil smelling fresh.One thing to remember is that lemon peels can increase the soil's acidity. While slightly acidic soil is good for some plants, Tulsi needs a proper balance. Don't add too much just because it's beneficial, as it can disturb the soil's pH level and hinder the plant's growth.Don't just throw big chunks of peel into the pot. First, collect the peels and dry them in the sun. Once they are crisp, grind them into a powder and mix it with the soil. This method helps them decompose faster and gives the plant quick benefits. Be careful not to use too much, and don't apply it more than once a week.Before you add lemon peels to your Tulsi plant, always pay attention to the quantity. Every plant has different needs. So, you should observe your plant and use the lemon peels according to its specific requirements.