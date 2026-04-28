Maialen Beloki Named New Director Of San Sebastian Film Festival

Author Maialen Beloki has been appointed director of the San Sebastian Film Festival. Beloki, who has served as one of the deputy directors of the San Sebastian Film Festival since 2016, will take over from Jose Luis Rebordinos in January 2027, according to Variety.

Leadership Transition

Beloki was unanimously selected by the event's executive board following an open call for candidates launched on March 4. Rebordinos had earlier announced his decision to step down after the 2026 edition, concluding a 16-year tenure that made him the longest-serving director of the festival.

Rebordinos' Legacy

Under his leadership, the event saw significant growth in global prestige, industry outreach and attendance, alongside international collaborations such as the Proyecta showcase at Ventana Sur, organised with the Cannes Film Festival's Marche du Film, according to Variety.

A Signal of Continuity

Beloki's appointment signals continuity at the festival, where she has played a key role in major initiatives. An alumna of the University of Navarra, Beloki holds a PhD (Cum Laude) in film theory, analysis and documentation from the University of the Basque Country, according to Variety.

Her elevation to the top role is expected to maintain the festival's current direction while further strengthening its position as a major international cinema platform.

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