Viral Video: Bengaluru Creator Says '20 Days To Vacate', Exposes HSR Rent Shock WATCH

A Bengaluru content creator's candid perspective on home searching went viral, drawing attention back to the city's skyrocketing housing costs and the stress that frequently comes with moving. Rajeshwari Gupta used Instagram to chronicle her continuous search for an affordable flat in the city's well-liked but rising-priced HSR Layout district. With only 20 days remaining until she has to leave her present home, Gupta said in her video that she is in a race against time. She set a modest budget of Rs 15,000 for a simple one-bedroom flat, hoping to relocate closer to her gym.

But reality soon clashed with her expectations. She disclosed that the average rent for a one-bedroom flat in HSR Layout starts at Rs 25,000 and can exceed Rs 50,000 for completely furnished units-amounts she said were well out of her price range. She also brought attention to the large security deposits, saying that they felt more like a "investment" than a sum that may be refunded.

Gupta chose to completely forgo the traditional path after becoming dissatisfied with her dealings with real estate salespeople. She described how agents' promises of "reasonable" pricing failed to match her budget, thus she had to conduct the search on her own.

However, the procedure has proven to be emotionally and physically taxing. Gupta revealed that she has been using her scooter to go far over the area in the summer heat, comparing the experience to an impromptu marathon. She claimed that despite her straightforward needs-sufficient sunshine, good ventilation, and affordability-the hunt has become a tiresome habit with little progress to far.

Watch Viral Video

Gupta's caption, which asked for assistance in locating a well-lit, ventilated one-bedroom flat within a flexible budget of 14,000 to 20,000, emphasised her desperation even more. Since then, her story has been included in a broader online discussion over living standards and affordability in one of India's fastest-growing urban centers.

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A post shared by Rajeshwari Gupta (@hustling_rajeshwari)

How Did Netizens React?

The comments section reflected a mix of empathy, advice, and scepticism. One person commented, "HSR rent prices are genuinely shocking," while another said, "Deposits in Bengaluru should be illegal at this point."

Some gave helpful advice, such as "Search near metro line.. it'll be well connected to far areas" and "Try Marathalli.. you can save a lot and use very small part of it in travelling to your gym.. or you can switch to another gym there."

Not every answer was empathetic. One user said,“The way this reel is being projected seems more of self promotion to get more views and followers.”

Another questioned her location preference, writing,“Why only HSR, why can't other areas. The best thing is that the shift to native is much budget friendly."

Several users also highlighted the broader impact of such challenges.“House hunting here drains your money and your mental peace." one comment read, while another added a lighter note:“Your scooty deserves a separate appreciation post after all those rounds."