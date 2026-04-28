Karnataka Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 22 Districts, Heavy Showers Expected Over Next 5 Days

Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka are likely to witness increased rainfall over the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department. With forecasts indicating moderate to heavy showers in multiple regions, authorities have issued alerts and advised residents to remain cautious. The change in weather is expected to bring relief from rising temperatures but may also lead to disruptions in certain areas.

Yellow Alert For 22 Districts

For today and tomorrow, the IMD has placed a total of 22 districts under a yellow alert. The department stated that the North Karnataka region, including Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, and Bagalkot, is likely to receive significant rainfall. Other districts such as Belagavi, Koppal, Dharwad, and Gadag are also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

What Is the Situation In Bengaluru?

Bengaluru has not been issued an alert for today. However, the city is already witnessing cloudy skies and light drizzles in several areas. The weather department has indicated that a yellow alert may be announced for Bengaluru over the next two days, depending on evolving weather patterns.

Possibility Of Heavy Rain

The IMD has warned that certain areas may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, particularly in rural and low-lying regions where waterlogging may occur.

Safety Advisory For Residents

The weather department has urged people to follow basic safety measures during the rainy spell:



Avoid travelling unless it is absolutely necessary

Stay away from electric poles, wires, and trees Follow instructions issued by local authorities

Advisory From IMD

Overall, the India Meteorological Department has indicated that rainfall intensity is likely to increase across the state over the coming days. Citizens are advised to stay informed through official updates and exercise caution during this period.