India Ensures 100% LPG, PNG Supply Despite West Asia Crisis: Govt

The Indian government has ensured 100 per cent supply for domestic LPG consumers, Piped Natural Gas (PNG) users, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) transport services despite the ongoing West Asia crisis, confirmed Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on Tuesday, she noted that while the geopolitical situation has impacted the import of crude oil and gas, the government is taking active steps to minimize the burden on the domestic population. "As you know, due to the West Asia crisis, our country has also been affected by the import of crude oil, LPG and PNG. But the Indian government has been trying to reduce the problems faced by our domestic consumers. As you know, 100% supply has been ensured for domestic LPG consumers, PNG consumers and CNG transport," Sharma said.

Commercial LPG and Priority Sectors

The official stated that commercial LPG restoration has reached 70 per cent, with specific sectors receiving priority. Hospitals and educational institutions are being placed at the top of the supply chain, followed by the pharmaceutical, steel, agriculture, and seed sectors. "Apart from this, commercial LPG has also been restored up to 70%. Supply of commercial LPG is being given priority to hospitals and educational institutions. Apart from this, pharma, steel, seed, agriculture, etc. sectors are also being given priority. And for migrant labour, supply of 5 kg FTL cylinders has been almost doubled. Because of all this, our LPG supply is normal and there is no dry out report on any distributor," she added.

Spike in LPG Demand and PNG Expansion

Sales data for April reflects a surge in demand, with approximately 175,000 tonnes of commercial LPG sold during the month. Daily averages for public sector undertakings reached 353 tonnes in April, a sharp rise from the 177 tonnes recorded daily in January and February. The Joint Secretary highlighted significant growth in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. Furthermore, 22 states are receiving an additional 10 per cent commercial LPG allocation to support the expansion of PNG connections.

Natural Gas Supply Allocation

"In the case of natural gas, as you know, the domestic is being protected. In the case of fertilizers, the supply of PNG is being allocated up to 95%. In the case of industrial and commercial sectors, including the CGD network, the supply of gas has been increased up to 80%. CGD entities have also been asked to provide 100% gas supply to schools, colleges, cold storage, food processing industry, pharma, etc," Sharma stated.

Combating Panic Buying and Illegal Hoarding

The ministry is also addressing reports of localized panic buying through continuous coordination with state governments. Retail outlets are under constant monitoring to ensure stock availability.

On the enforcement front, authorities have conducted approximately 2,800 raids and inspections recently. Since March, roughly 67,000 cylinders have been seized, 1,160 FIRs have been filed, and 271 individuals have been arrested for supply disruptions or illegal activities.

Ministry's Appeal to Consumers

"Finally, I would like to request all of you not to believe in rumours. We have sufficient supply of LPG, petrol and diesel. Price is stable and no increase has been made in the price. So, avoid panic buying and use LPG, petrol and diesel as per your needs," Sharma stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)