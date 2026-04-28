PM Modi To Flag Off Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express Today

Ayodha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Amrit Bharat Express connecting Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) today. The train is expected to improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra, strengthening links between key religious destinations.

Amrit Bharat Express: Key Features

Ashutosh Chaurasiya, a senior loco pilot in Ayodhya cant, highlighted key features of the train, stating that it has 22 coaches, fewer stoppages and significantly reduces travel time. He added that cameras have been installed in all coaches and that the train is equipped with engines on both ends, improving efficiency. He further noted that different pilots operate the train on different routes and schedules. "At times I operate the train, while on other days, another pilot takes charge," he said.

Modernization and Upgrades in Indian Railways

Laal Bahadur Yadav, a loco pilot of the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat train, spoke about upgrades in modern trains. He said trains like Vande Bharat offer advanced facilities, smoother travel without jerks and reduced journey time. He added that air-conditioned coaches across the train have made journeys more comfortable for both passengers and crew.

Gaurav Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Loco Inspector for the Ayodhya-Mumbai Amrit Bharat route, said that train travel in India is continuously improving. "What began with steam engines has now evolved into an era of electric and advanced trains. Coaches have seen significant improvements," he said.

Enhanced Safety and Passenger Amenities

He added that LHB coaches have enhanced safety standards and significantly reduced the risk of accidents. Highlighting passenger amenities, he said that all coaches are equipped with cameras for women's safety and feature green toilets.

Boost for Ayodhya Connectivity

Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, calling the development a major boost for Ayodhya and passengers travelling to other states. He said the advancements reflect substantial progress in the railway sector.

The train was decorated with flowers, with people eagerly awaiting its inauguration by the Prime Minister. PM Modi is also likely to flag off another Amrit Bharat Express connecting Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar). (ANI)

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