Indian Vessels, Crew In Persian Gulf Safe, Being Monitored: Ministry

All Indian Seafarers Safe, Confirms Ministry

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Tuesday said that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored, and confirmed that all seafarers in the region remain safe.

While briefing the media on recent developments in West Asia, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal said that the Ministry is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

"All Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessel has been reported in the past 24 hours," Mangal said.

Operational Updates and Repatriation Efforts

He further informed that the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) control room has been actively handling queries and support requests. "DG Shipping control room has handled 7,920 calls and more than 16,800 emails. In the past 24 hours, 140 calls and 180 emails have been received," he said.

Highlighting repatriation efforts, he added, "The Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 2,800 Indian seafarers so far, including 24 in the last 24 hours."

Mangal also stated that port operations across India continue to function normally. "Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion reported," he said.

Concerns Over Foreign-Flagged Vessels

Tensions in the Persian Gulf has been high amid the tensions between the US and Iran.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that all Indian seafarers operating in the region are safe following the firing incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels.

Addressing the inter-ministerial press briefing, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Mukesh Mangal, said that while no Indian-flagged vessels were affected, concerns remain over the safety of Indian crew members serving on foreign ships in the affected area. "In the past 24 hours, there were certain incidents of firing on the foreign-flag vessels. Although none of the Indian vessels came under fire, we are worried for the Indian seafarers on these vessels," Mangal said.

Safety of Crew on Specific Ships Confirmed

He confirmed that no Indian seafarers were injured in the incidents. "None of the Indian seafarers has been injured in the firing on the foreign-flagged vessels," he added.

Mangal further said that all Indian crew members on affected ships have been accounted for and are safe. "A vessel, Euphoria, was having 21 Indian seafarers on board, and all of them are safe. Similarly, there was another vessel, Epaminondas. That vessel has one Indian seafarer. He is also safe," he said.

He reiterated that authorities are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant agencies. "Therefore, all the Indian seafarers in the region are safe," Mangal added.

(ANI)

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