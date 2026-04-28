Karnataka Government Bans Obscene Songs And Indecent Dances In Schools, Issues Strict Guidelines

In a significant move aimed at maintaining discipline and cultural values in educational institutions, the Karnataka Education Department has issued a strict directive banning the use of songs with obscene lyrics and any form of indecent dance in school programmes. The order applies to both government and private schools across the state and comes amid growing concern over the nature of performances at school cultural events.

Concerns Over Impact on Young Minds

The decision follows numerous complaints about students performing to film songs with suggestive lyrics and vulgar dance steps during annual day celebrations and competitions such as Pratibha Karanji. Education experts had raised serious concerns, stating that such trends could negatively affect the moral and psychological development of children. Taking these concerns into account, the department has introduced stricter regulations to preserve the dignity of school environments.

Key Highlights of the New Guidelines

The Education Department has outlined clear rules to be followed during school events:

Song Selection:Schools must select songs that are inspirational and meaningful. Preference should be given to music that promotes moral values, fosters a sense of national pride, and carries positive messages.

Ban on Obscene Content:Film songs with double meanings or content that conveys inappropriate messages are strictly prohibited in all student performances.

Decent Dress Code:Students are required to wear appropriate and modest attire during cultural programmes. The use of revealing or indecent costumes will not be permitted under any circumstances.

Focus on Positive Themes:Schools have been encouraged to promote folk songs, patriotic music, and environmentally themed performances to instil social awareness and cultural values among students.

Warning to Schools and Authorities

The responsibility for implementing these guidelines lies with school heads and management authorities. The Education Commissioner has issued a clear warning that any violation of these rules will invite strict disciplinary action. Headmasters and teachers involved in organising such programmes will be held accountable.

Aim of the Directive

The primary objective of this order is to ensure that schools remain centres for nurturing values, discipline, and cultural awareness rather than focusing solely on academic performance. The department aims to create a safe and respectful environment that supports the overall development of students.