Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Portfolio With 20 New Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World's largest independent hotel brand strengthens its portfolio in Q1 2026

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts expanded its global portfolio with 20 new members in Q1 2026, adding properties in coveted destinations from Indonesia to France, Austria, and Brazil. Highlights include a luxury Balinese all-villa sanctuary, a restored 19th-century French retreat, and an eco-wellness lodge on the island paradise of Zanzibar.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 20 new member properties to its global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2026. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a stylish Alpine escape to an all-inclusive dude ranch in the American West, these new members reflect the breadth of experiences that travelers can discover within Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio. Highlights include:



Ametis Villa Bali (Bali, Indonesia) – L.V.X. Collection: Located in the vibrant coastal village of Canggu, this intimate sanctuary features 14 private villas ranging from elegant one-bedroom retreats to a palatial double-story three-bedroom Grand Villa. Each villa is designed to offer a heightened sense of space privacy, and contemporary Balinese elegance, set within spacious landscaped gardens featuring a private swimming pool. The Ametis experience is elevated further by thoughtful, personalized touches including private airport transfers, dedicated butler service, and 24-hour transport within Canggu and Seminyak, alongside the convenience of in-villa dining. Guests can also indulge in therapeutic wellness treatments, such as reiki in the Ruby spa, or savor innovative cuisine at Billy Ho restaurant, curated by renowned chef-restarauteur Will Meyrick.



Boscolo Hotel Lyon and Spa (Lyon, France) – L.V.X. Collection: Situated in the heart of Lyon's Presqu'île district, one of the city's most vibrant and culturally significant enclaves between the Saône and Rhône rivers, this historic French retreat invites guests to immerse themselves in timeless elegance. Showcasing a charming Belle Époque design where Italian luxury meets French refinement, the 132-room property dates back to the 1890s and has hosted icons such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Edith Piaf. The well-appointed rooms feature striking marbled bathrooms, blending classic sophistication with modern comfort. Guests can also enjoy a stylish bar, a spacious Grand Salon lounge, a gourmet Italian restaurant, and an expansive wellness area complete with a swimming pool, hammam, sauna, Roman thermal bath, and a curated selection of treatments.



ENVI Paje (Zanzibar, Tanzania) – Lifestyle Collection: Set to make its debut this June, Zanzibar's newest beachfront wellness lodge offers a barefoot luxury experience on the sapphire lagoon and pristine white sands of Paje Beach. Designed for travelers seeking wellness, renewal, and a deeper connection with nature, this intimate, oceanfront sanctuary features just 22-villas. Guests can embark on bespoke Wellness Journeys, blending a holistic range of experiences from meditative and wellbeing sessions to eco-conscious practices, local cultural immersion through crafts and cookery, water sports and beach activities. A range of treatments at The Sanctuary spa further enhance the experience, all guided by ENVI's Signature African Wellbeing Philosophy, which pairs tradition and modern science.



Loewen Hotel Montafon ( Schruns , Austria) – L.V.X. Collection: This stunning Alpine retreat offers an idyllic escape for travelers seeking year-round mountain exploration amid the breathtaking peaks of the Vorarlberg Alps. Featuring 102 refined guestrooms and suites inspired by modern Alpine design, it invites guests to slow down, reconnect with nature, and experience the warmth of Austrian hospitality. From innovative mountain cuisine to seasonal activities, ranging from skiing in winter to hiking and mountain biking in the summer, there is something to enjoy throughout the year. Guests can unwind in the tranquil spa, complete with heated indoor and outdoor pools, as well as five distinct saunas, each offering its own health-promoting benefits. The hotel is also home to the Loewengrube nightclub, hosting performances by both local and international musicians and DJs.



NANNAI Muro Alto (Porto de Galinhas, Brazil) – L.V.X. Collection: Set along Brazil's Pernambuco coastline, boasting crystalline waters and natural pools formed by expansive coral reefs, this tranquil sanctuary features 137 unique apartments, villas, and bungalows inspired by the tropics. As travelers soak in the pristine natural beauty of Muro Alto Beach, they can also indulge in culinary experiences that celebrate local flavors and creativity, including special“four-hands” dinners at NANNAI Harmonniza, where renowned chefs craft memorable menus, as well as bespoke offerings such as private breakfasts by the pool or Champagne picnics on the sand. Thoughtfully curated to foster relaxation and a sense of belonging, additional experiences include a L'Occitane spa offering revitalizing treatments, a dedicated kids' club, and activities such as paddleboarding, yoga, and tennis.

Tumbling River Ranch (Grant, Colorado) – L.V.X. Collection: Perched high in Pike National Forest, this all-inclusive dude ranch has been a haven for 80 years for travelers seeking year-round outdoor adventures in the American West. Following a recent multimillion-dollar renovation, the 23-acre property features 21 luxury cabins surrounded by protected wilderness. Guests can enjoy family-style dining in the Lodge by an open fireplace, with panoramic views of the iconic Twin Cone Peaks, as well as nature-led wellness experiences that embrace the ranch's setting, including cedar hot tubs and a creekside sauna. A wide range of seasonal activities are available for all ages, from guided hikes and river rafting to fly fishing and rock climbing. Younger guests can also visit on-site ranch animals and learn about goats, donkeys, and other farm animals.



Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio between January 1 and March 31, 2026, Include:



Allegretto Vineyard Resort (Paso Robles, California) – L.V.X. Collection

Gran Hotel Claridge Granada (Granada, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection – Opening in June 2026

Grand Hôtel Soleil d'Or (Megève, France) – Lifestyle Collection

Hotel Peralada (Peralada, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection

Last Word Makanyane (Madikwe, South Africa) – Lifestyle Collection – Opening in July 2026

Lion in the Sun Boutique Hotel & Spa (Malindi, Kenya) – Lifestyle Collection

Lucero Residences Golf & Wellness Resort (Chiriquí, Panama) – Lifestyle Collection

Mongibello Ibiza (Ibiza, Spain) – Lifestyle Collection

NANNAI Noronha (Fernando de Noronha, Brazil) – L.V.X. Collection

Romègas Hotel (Valletta, Malta) – L.V.X. Collection – Opening in June 2026

The Muse New York (New York, New York) – Lifestyle Collection

The Tides Inn (Irvington, Virgina) – L.V.X. Collection

Villa La Valencia Beach Resort & Spa Los Cabos (Los Cabos, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection, Preferred Residences Vinarosa Resort & Spa (Santa Rosa, California) – Lifestyle Collection

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand's points-based loyalty program with over 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer/enroll.

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by June 30, 2026, for stays through September 30, 2026. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit.

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the“PH” and“PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit .

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I PreferTM Hotel Rewards program, Preferred ResidencesSM, Preferred PrideSM, and Preferred GolfTM offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Manager, Public Relations Preferred Hotels & Resorts Beyond Green Office: + 1 646-465-9786 Mobile: +1 929-215-6608...